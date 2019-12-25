Liverpool Extend Christmas Greetings to Fans

Liverpool [UK], Dec 25 (ANI): Liverpool on Wednesday prolonged their greetings to their followers on the event of Christmas. The membership took to Twitter and posted a photograph the place the squad might be seen carrying Christmas cap.”MERRY CHRISTMAS REDS! Have a great day and we’ll see you tomorrow,” Liverpool tweeted.Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp shared a particular message for followers on the event.”I would like to take this opportunity to wish all of our supporters a very peaceful and merry Christmas, however, you choose to mark this period of the year,” Liverpool’s official web site quoted Klopp as saying.”Liverpool Football Club is a special club, one with fans, players and staff from different backgrounds and cultures, with their own individual customs and traditions, and everyone will choose to celebrate today in their own way. I love this. It’s something special,” he added.The membership just lately lifted the FIFA Membership World Cup trophy after defeating Flamengo within the remaining. Liverpool prime the Premier League desk with 49 factors and can compete in opposition to Leicester Metropolis within the subsequent conflict on Friday. (ANI)

