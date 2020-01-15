Liverpool star Roberto Firmino baptised in his own swimming pool in an emotional ceremony

By James Ayles For Mailonline

Roberto Firmino and team-mate Alisson Becker had been left in tears after the Liverpool ahead was baptised in an emotional ceremony held in his personal swimming pool.

A big crowd of family and friends, together with midfielder Fabinho, watched on because the Brazilian went via the normal Christian baptism.

Firmino will be seen strolling into the pool earlier than having his head dunked below with Alisson additionally standing within the pool.

As he surfaces, he embraces spouse Lari and seems to be overcome by emotion whereas Alisson additionally tries to battle again tears.

The ceremony was led by Brazilian gospel singer Isaias Saad and a bunch of backing singers.

Nearly all of folks in attendance had been sporting t-shirts with a cross-equals-love emblem on it, generally related to the worldwide Hillsong Church.

Within the caption on Instagram, Firmino stated: ‘I gave you my failures and the victories I will provide you with too. My biggest title is your love Jesus!

‘Subsequently, if anybody is in Christ, he’s a brand new creation. The outdated issues have handed away; behold, new issues have come! New time.’

As he he entered the water, Firmino was handed a microphone and stated: ‘Jesus is love. [There is] no rationalization. simply consider it. Simply consider and really feel the holy spirit.’