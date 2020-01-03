Liverpool v Everton: How to watch the FA Cup on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby conflict this weekend – a spotlight of the FA Cup third spherical fixture record.

The Reds are in rampant type having received 19 of their 20 video games to date this season and beat Everton 5-2 in a wild December encounter.

How occasions have modified within the house of a month, with Everton now led by Carlo Ancelotti who has guided his new facet to 2 wins in his first three video games plus a courageous show although slender defeat to Manchester Metropolis.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it is advisable learn about the way to watch the Liverpool v Everton sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at four:00pm on Sunday fifth January 2020.

The way to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to look at the sport free of charge on BBC1 from three:30pm.

You may also reside stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

The query is straightforward: can Liverpool keep their health ranges and subsequently keep their gorgeous type?

The Reds have performed a whole lot of soccer during the last month with the Membership World Cup on high of a busy Premier League interval.

They are going to relaxation faces this weekend, Everton are prone to observe go well with, however you merely can’t wager towards Jurgen Klopp’s boys.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton