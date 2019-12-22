Liverpool v Flamengo: How to watch Club World Cup final on TV and live stream

Liverpool can add extra silverware to the cupboard after they face Flamengo within the Membership World Cup remaining this weekend.

The Reds narrowly overcame Mexican outfit Monterrey in a 2-1 semi-final victory.

Flamengo shall be extra stern take a look at for Jurgen Klopp and his males, although contemplating how little overlap there may be between European and South American soccer, this needs to be an unpredictable conflict to savour.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the things it is advisable to learn about learn how to watch the Liverpool v Flamengo sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Flamengo?

Liverpool v Flamengo will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Find out how to watch Liverpool v Flamengo on TV and stay stream

Followers can tune in to look at the sport without spending a dime on BBC1 from 5:15pm.

You may as well stay stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Liverpool’s principal males will all be on show for the ultimate and whatever the competitors’s status – or lack thereof – they are going to be decided to be topped kings of the world.

Sizzling-shot star man Gabriel Barbosa will threaten for Flamengo, whereas ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis and former Bayern Munich ace Rafinha convey sturdy pedigrees to the sport.

It gained’t be a simple encounter in any respect, however Liverpool ought to have sufficient high quality – coupled with an insatiable want for profitable – to convey dwelling the trophy.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Flamengo