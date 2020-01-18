Liverpool v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Manchester United in an inevitably fierce affair at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds are steaming forward within the Premier League title race with 20 wins out of their opening 21 video games.

United are the one group to efficiently take a degree off Jurgen Klopp’s males this season, and had been even near successful that recreation at Previous Trafford earlier than Adam Lallana’s late equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males have gained three of their final 4 high flight outings and might be decided to make a recreation of their quick journey to Liverpool.

has rounded up all the pieces it's essential learn about methods to watch the Liverpool v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

Tips on how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Important Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from four:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

On paper, you possibly can solely say Liverpool – let’s get that clear.

Nevertheless, United ought to actually not be written off simply but.

Marcus Rashford – who scored within the reverse fixture – needs to be match to go once more and is having fun with the most effective season of his profession.

Solskjaer’s males went into the Previous Trafford fixture as rank outsiders however dug deep to supply an impassioned efficiency in entrance of their residence followers, and we so practically rewarded with most factors.

Liverpool are seemingly winners, however this one might be an absorbing afternoon for each side.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd