Liverpool v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Manchester United in an inevitably fierce affair at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds are steaming forward within the Premier League title race with 20 wins out of their opening 21 video games.

Watch Liverpool v Man Utd with a NOW TV Sky Sports activities day move

United are the one workforce to efficiently take some extent off Jurgen Klopp’s males this season, and have been even near successful that sport at Outdated Trafford earlier than Adam Lallana’s late equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males have received three of their final 4 high flight outings and shall be decided to make a sport of their brief journey to Liverpool.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you’ll want to find out about how you can watch the Liverpool v Man Utd sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

The way to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from four:00pm.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the very best Sky packages

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Go for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

On paper, you may solely say Liverpool – let’s get that clear.

Nonetheless, United ought to actually not be written off simply but.

Marcus Rashford – who scored within the reverse fixture – ought to be match to go once more and is having fun with the very best season of his profession.

Solskjaer’s males went into the Outdated Trafford fixture as rank outsiders however dug deep to supply an impassioned efficiency in entrance of their house followers, and we so practically rewarded with most factors.

Liverpool are doubtless winners, however this one shall be an absorbing afternoon for each side.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd