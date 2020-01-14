Liverpool v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool host Manchester United in an inevitably fierce affair at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds are steaming forward within the Premier League title race with 20 wins out of their opening 21 video games.

United are the one staff to efficiently take a degree off Jurgen Klopp’s males this season, and have been even near successful that recreation at Outdated Trafford earlier than Adam Lallana’s late equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s males have gained three of their final 4 prime flight outings and will probably be decided to make a recreation of their quick journey to Liverpool.

What time is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 19th January 2020.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

On paper, you may solely say Liverpool – let’s get that clear.

Nevertheless, United ought to actually not be written off simply but.

Marcus Rashford – who scored within the reverse fixture – needs to be match to go once more and is having fun with the very best season of his profession.

Solskjaer’s males went into the Outdated Trafford fixture as rank outsiders however dug deep to supply an impassioned efficiency in entrance of their residence followers, and we so practically rewarded with most factors.

Liverpool are probably winners, however this one will probably be an absorbing afternoon for either side.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Man Utd