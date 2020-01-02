Liverpool v Sheffield United: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool are within the clear on the prime of the Premier League desk however should maintain their focus with half of the season left to play.

The Reds have opened up a near-unassailable 13-point hole between themselves and second-place going into the brand new 12 months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane’s kind will delight Jurgen Klopp forward of the go to of Sheffield United.

The Blades had been near taking factors off Liverpool at Bramall Lane however a goalkeeping error from Dean Henderson noticed the champions-elect seize all three factors.

Chris Wilder’s aspect are nonetheless flying excessive in eighth and can journey to Merseyside with out worry.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot you could learn about easy methods to watch the Liverpool v Sheffield United recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Liverpool v Sheffield United?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will kick off at eight:00pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

Find out how to watch Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV and reside stream

The sport can be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

19 video games performed, 18 video games received. Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

This can be a tricky encounter in opposition to a wonderful unit, however as they’ve performed so many instances earlier than, the Reds will make it look cosy.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-Zero Sheffield United