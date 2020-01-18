Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

13 months on from the match that lastly drew the curtain on Jose Mourinho’s time answerable for Manchester United, the Crimson Devils once more discover themselves dwelling in Liverpool’s shadow forward of their return to Anfield on Sunday. A Three-1 defeat for Mourinho’s males final December that left United 19 factors behind Liverpool on the high of the desk was the ultimate straw for the membership’s resolution makers. However over a yr on, little progress has been made underneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Defeat this weekend will see the gulf between the groups develop to 30 factors with Liverpool additionally having a recreation in hand to return over fifth-placed United. As a participant, Solskjaer was used to having the higher hand within the rivalry between English soccer’s two most profitable sides. The Norwegian gained six Premier League titles within the Alex Ferguson period because the pugnacious Scot delivered on his promise to knock Liverpool off their perch. Ferguson gained 13 league titles in whole, however the first of which in 1992/93 ended a 26-year drought for United.

When is the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match shall be performed on January 19, 2020.

The place will the Liverpool vs Manchester United League match shall be performed?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match shall be performed on the Anfield.

What time does the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match shall be telecasted on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch dwell streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The dwell streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match shall be obtainable on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the data acquired from the host broadcasters)