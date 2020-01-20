Liverpool Women goalkeeper Fran Kitching shows off huge facial scar from training clash

By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline

Liverpool goalkeeper Frances Kitching has proven off a horror harm she picked up throughout a conflict in coaching final week.

Kitching was not concerned on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool managed to beat Bristol Metropolis 1-Zero of their Ladies’s Tremendous League conflict.

And the 21-year-old took to her Instagram account to clarify why she was not a part of the squad for that recreation.

Kitching additionally ended up with two black eyes however gave a thumbs up in an image on Instagram

She captioned the picture: ‘So this occurred in coaching on Tuesday therefore why I’m not with the ladies for right now’s recreation.

‘This has bought to be the worst harm I’ve ever had as a goalkeeper however after lots of swelling and ache (and searching like a cabbage patch doll) I can lastly say I’m feeling rather a lot higher and able to get again on the market with my girlies!

‘I’m supporting them each minute from house. See ya again on the pitch quickly – love from Fran aka HP (Harry Potter)’.

Kitching collaborating in a coaching session along with her Liverpool team-mates earlier this 12 months

Kitching has been taking part in soccer from a younger age and joined Sheffield United’s academy on the age of 10. She then moved onto Chelsea and frolicked with Watford.

The England Beneath 20s worldwide then had a interval again at Sheffield United earlier than becoming a member of Liverpool Ladies in August 2018.