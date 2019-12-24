Livid Aldi shoppers slam supermarket for ‘stomach turning’ and ‘rancid’ turkeys

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Printed: 17:04 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:26 EST, 24 December 2019

Furious Aldi consumers have slammed the grocery store after being left with ‘abdomen turning’ and ‘rancid’ turkeys.

The livid clients have criticised the funds retailer on social media, with some saying their ‘spoilt’ turkey had ruined Christmas.

Various the consumers mentioned they have been stunned to search out the turkeys ‘rotten’ as they claimed they have been properly inside the promote by date.

On Twitter Louise Daley mentioned: ‘Simply opened our Aldi turkey to arrange it for the massive day, solely to search out it has gone off!! @AldiUK I will likely be requesting a full refund.’

The livid clients have criticised the funds retailer on social media, with some saying their spoilt Turkey had ruined Christmas (pictured, inventory picture of a turkey)

And one other shopper mentioned: ‘Randid Turkey, thank goodness I opened this morning to prep, vile, needed to substitute elsewhere on Christmas Eve. By no means once more Aldi. I am livid.’

H J Davies, tweeted: @AldiUK properly simply opened my ALDI recent turkey to prepare dinner, and it stinks to excessive heaven, completely off, too late to take again and too late to purchase one other…Merry Xmas ALDI.’

One other social media person mentioned: ‘@AldiUK purchased a turkey on Friday with use by date 26th, saved at right temp, opened it to roast this morning and it was rotten and stank of rotten meat!

‘Returned to nearest retailer, did not even get a lot as an apology, spent greater than I wanted to purchase a crown #Rotten.’

It’s not clear from the tweets what shops the turkeys have been bought from or which particular turkey product it was.

An Aldi spokesperson informed The Solar: ‘We’re sorry that, in a small variety of situations, we didn’t meet our traditional high-quality requirements.

‘Prospects can return any product that they aren’t happy with to their nearest retailer for a full refund, or alternatively contact our buyer companies division.’

MailOnline has additionally contacted the grocery store for remark.