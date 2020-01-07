“Living In Dangerous Times”: UN Chief As US-Iran Tensions Spike

“The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil,” Antonio Guterres stated. (File)

United Nations:

UN Secretary Normal Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Monday over rising world discord and known as for “maximum restraint” amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran after america killed an Iranian navy commander.

“The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil,” Guterres stated briefly remarks on the UN headquarters in New York.

“We are living in dangerous times. Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century. And this turbulence is escalating.”

Guterres didn’t explicitly point out the rising tensions within the Center East following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Center East operations, in a drone strike.

However his remarks appeared aimed, not less than partially, on the two sides.

“This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation,” Guterres stated.

He added that he had been following the current rise in world tensions with “great concern” and was in fixed contact with main officers world wide.

“And my message is simple and clear: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation,” he stated.

“Let us not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price. It is our common duty to avoid it.”

Reacting to the US airstrike on Friday, a spokesman for Guterres stated the secretary-general had “consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf.”

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint,” the spokesman stated. “The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf.”

The USA on Friday killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Power, in a drone strike on Baghdad’s worldwide airport.

Iran vowed “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s dying whereas US President Donald Trump stated there could be “major” US retaliation if Tehran hits again.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Guterres on Monday, the State Division stated, to debate the Center East and Venezuela, the place opposition chief Juan Guaido was re-elected nationwide meeting speaker on Sunday in a hotly disputed vote.

Pompeo voiced his appreciation for Guterres’s “continued diplomatic efforts,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus stated.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)