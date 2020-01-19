LIZ JONES’S DIARY: In which David proposes (again) 

Too costly to ignore, not take him severely, throw him and his blowtorch out within the snow…

David introduced me a pot of espresso in mattress on Christmas morning. Once I got here downstairs, three small parcels have been on my desk.

‘Open that one first,’ he mentioned. It was a can opener. Helpful! The subsequent reward was a blowtorch for cooking. The final, a canister of gasoline for mentioned blowtorch. He will need to have seen the look on my face, as he mentioned, ‘But you said you didn’t have a blowtorch.’

‘I have no need of one. I don’t eat sugar, bear in mind.’

He then unfurled his proper hand and in it was a small orange jewelry field. He handed it to me. I opened it. It was a diamond ring. Fairly a big stone in a bevelled encompass, not claws, which is sweet. However in yellow gold. All I might consider was that scene in Intercourse and the Metropolis when Carrie Bradshaw knowledgeable the women Aidan had proposed with ‘a pear-shaped diamond in a gold band’. To which Samantha retorted, ‘No wonder you threw up.’

However all I might say was, ‘What sort of ring is it?’

‘An engagement ring!’

‘But you haven’t proposed! Are you critical?’

‘Of course I am.’

‘But you haven’t obtained down on one knee.’

‘I doubt I’d ever get again up.’

‘Did you buy it online?’ (I’m already considering of scrolling by means of his emails, which is how I found the final ring he gave me – on a minibreak in Paris, staying within the Carrie Bradshaw suite on the Plaza Athénée – price £21.99.)

‘No, I went into an actual shop. Took me ages to choose the right one.’

I attempted to place it on nevertheless it was approach too small. He had underestimated my girth. ‘I have very large knuckles,’ I informed him.

‘We can have it made a bit bigger on Boxing Day,’ he mentioned.

We. He has already began to make use of the dreaded We phrase.

‘So are you sure you want to marry me?’ I requested.

‘Of course I do. But I’m undecided you need to reside with me.’

‘No, I don’t suppose I might stand being in the identical home.’

‘But if we do get married, it has to be really small and quiet. Las Vegas. Gretna Green. Neither of us has any money to spend on a wedding.’

‘Speak for yourself. I’m planning on being wealthy in 2020,’ I informed him. ‘But no, I’d by no means spend an enormous quantity on someday. I’ve learnt that a lot.’

That night time, my buddy got here spherical for vegan nut roast and a sport of Scrabble. David roasted greens, however forgot to place the sponge within the trifle. ‘My head’s everywhere,’ he mentioned by the use of clarification. She gave me a Missoni towel. ‘That’s nice!’ I mentioned. ‘David will no longer have to share the dogs’ towel.’ Neither of us talked about the ring, which is odd, don’t you suppose? Usually, you’d present it off. Share the information.

It’s now Boxing Day. I nonetheless haven’t technically mentioned sure. Whereas he’s within the tub, I’m inspecting the ring below a lamp with the canines standing watch. There’s a hallmark. The ring may be very gentle, whereas my grandmother’s platinum and diamond engagement ring (which I gave to my niece when she obtained married) was heavy. He should know that after I take it to the jeweller to have it made larger, I’ll ask if it’s actual. He wouldn’t give me a ‘token’ ring twice, would he? He can’t be that silly.

Then, bingo! I’m rifling by means of his pockets, as you do, and there may be a receipt from a pawnbroker in London’s Denmark Hill. For £392.

I’m not fairly positive how I really feel. Too costly to ignore, not take him severely, throw him and his blowtorch out within the snow. That was most likely each penny he owned and, bear in mind, I didn’t even get him a present. Nevertheless it’s not costly sufficient to sway me. I textual content my assistant Nic for her opinion, with a photograph. ‘Hmm,’ she replies. ‘He needed to have spent three grand at least.’

Anyway, immediately I’m taking it to a jeweller to get it resized. First, although, whereas I’m there, I would ask them just a few questions on it. Within the meantime, I’m asking myself, do I need to die alone? Or do I need to be with him for the remainder of our lives which, given the look of him, gained’t be that lengthy? Is it truthful to string him alongside if I’m not 100 per cent positive? Does anybody know for sure how they really feel? Until it’s the love for a canine.

Proper, I’m off to the jeweller. And to make my determination…

Contact Liz at lizjonesgoddess.com