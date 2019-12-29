LIZ JONES’S DIARY: In which my year ends on a high 

By Liz Jones Diary for The Mail on Sunday

Relationships are unusual, aren’t they? Take mine. We now have gone from me getting up an hour early in order that I might glimpse from my bed room window his again disappearing down the highway as he walked to the tube (1983, when he lived subsequent door to me in Brixton) to me sending him the next textual content: ‘Have you got a loose-bottomed cake tin?’ (December 2019). Ah, the romance.

I’m penning this at first of December, if you are studying this having consumed the contents of a hippo-sized tin of High quality Road and are actually feeling racked with regret and desirous about enrolling in a pilates class/getting a tummy tuck (delete as acceptable, relying on what number of purple ones with a hazelnut you consumed). The deal for him coming to Yorkshire for Christmas was that he would cook dinner, wash up and stoke the hearth whereas I walked the canines and sorted the horses and took scorching oily baths. As a result of Christmas hasn’t occurred for me but, I don’t know whether or not or not he…

1 Turned up with a half-dead poinsettia and a head of yellowing broccoli.

2 Smoked within the toilet.

three Burned my Le Creuset which, like my womb, has by no means been used.

four Obtained drunk on absinthe and began swearing at me.

5 Took another person’s aspect over mine (Uber driver, ex-girlfriend). Expensive males: by no means, ever take anybody else’s aspect over us. Simply don’t do it.

6 Stood exterior smoking leaving Gracie the chewiest collie on this planet unattended, which meant she chewed my £four,000 couch.

7 Misplaced one other tooth.

eight Instructed me to not communicate to him whereas he was scrambling eggs.

9 Let the hearth exit.

All the above he has, after all, finished earlier than; I really uploaded a photograph of the half-dead poinsettia on-line: the other of a boastful Instagram put up. Subsequently, I nonetheless haven’t determined whether or not or to not purchase him a present. Perhaps one thing unisex, reminiscent of an outsized sweater, in order that if he’s naughty I can simply hold it. (You see, ladies do assume like this.) I haven’t obtained a Christmas tree as I can’t be bothered and he gained’t discover whether or not there’s one or not, as he solely has eyes for me (unusual, I do know).

He has a cat in London (the topic of a really public custody battle once we – briefly – break up up), which suggests he can solely stick with me for 3 days. (I believe all males must be allotted a cat they’ll’t go away for lengthy.) I’ve made up with my finest pal within the Yorkshire Dales, so plan to ask her for Christmas lunch in order that she will discuss to him (they usually can each smoke exterior) whereas I watch It’s a Great Life. I don’t need to have to speak to a person for 3 days; this is the reason ladies have kids, absolutely.

This yr hasn’t been that nice, if I’m sincere. I fell off my horse and broke my ribs. I used to be evicted from my flat in London. Gracie had a slipped disc needing £7,000 of medical intervention. (She is just not allowed to leap, so now has a ramp to get out and in of the automotive, which I’ve to assemble 15 instances a day; I actually don’t assume she’s supposed to make use of it as a slide.) My laptop computer died. My fingers break up with the chilly. My oven stopped working. I had my hair minimize right into a flexible bob. I gained a brand new pal (A, you recognize who you might be; thanks for the Bella Freud cushion), and misplaced a pal I’d identified for over 20 years (not by way of demise, however as a result of she thought she recognised herself in a personality in my upcoming novel).

Nevertheless it wasn’t fairly an annus horribilis, because the Queen would say. Not like 2014. And 2015. And 2016. And, oh sure, 2017 and 2018. The thrilling information is that this morning I obtained a Completely satisfied Christmas e-mail from the person I’ve fancied from afar for years, solely two years after I emailed him seasonal good needs when tipsy and egged on by my pal Helen. So might he be eager? What do we expect? Two years isn’t that lengthy. It took David 30 to pluck up the braveness to textual content me.

A superb yr’s progress, as Bridget would say, and I’m certain you’ll all agree.

