January 15, 2020 | 9:05pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 9:09pm

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a testy change following final evening’s debate. AFP by way of Getty

The dialog behind the handshake debacle at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential has been revealed.

Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a “liar on national TV” within the tense change between the 2 progressive candidates after the talk, in keeping with audio unearthed by CNN.

The audio reveals Sanders defend himself earlier than saying the 2 candidates ought to speak concerning the 2018 dialog they’d about whether or not a girl might be elected president.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren says within the clip whereas rejecting Sanders’ handshake supply.

“What?” Sanders responds and Warren repeats her accusation.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

Warren then replies: “Anytime.”

Sanders shoots again: “You called me a liar.”

He then stated, “You told me … all right, let’s not do it now.”

Sanders was then saved by Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“I don’t want to get in the middle, I just want to say ‘Hi Bernie,’ ” the billionaire candidate interrupted.

The tense handshake second adopted a public rehashing within the debate of Sanders’ allegedly telling Warren lady couldn’t win the final election.

Sanders reportedly made the remark throughout a closed-door assembly between the 2 lawmakers in 2018, however he maintained throughout Tuesday evening’s debate that it was “incomprehensible” he’d say such a factor.

Warren has insisted Sanders made the remark throughout their assembly.