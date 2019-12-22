Lizzo gets her Christmas on with festive performance of ‘Good As Hell’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Lizzo appeared as musical visitor on Saturday Night time Reside final evening – and she or he gave a really festive efficiency.

Learn extra: NME Massive Learn – Lizzo reveals she’s a foul bitch

Eddie Murphy returned to host the long-running US selection programme for the primary time since 1984, whereas Lizzo carried out a festive rendition of her hit track ‘Good As Hell’, accompanied by sweet cane stripper poles and dancers dressed as elves.

The ‘Cuz I Love You’ singer additionally carried out a revamped model of her Grammy-nominated single ‘Truth Hurts’ with the backing of a dwell band and dancers decked out in Dapper Dan jumpsuits.

Watch the performances under:

Elsewhere, Lizzo appeared in a sketch alongside Aidy Bryant. The SNL common walks round with the identical power as Lizzo and adopts her mantra of being “the baddest bitch.” Sadly the sketch ended up being minimize for time, however you possibly can watch it under.

In the meantime, Lizzo has launched authorized motion towards songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin ‘Yves’ Rothman over current allegations of plagiarism with regard to her hit single ‘Truth Hurts’.

The Raisen brothers accused the ‘Juice’ pop star of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’ that they labored on with Lizzo for ‘Truth Hurts’, highlighting the road: “I simply took a DNA take a look at, seems I’m a 100% that bitch.“

In different information, Eddie Murphy has confirmed he’s planning to make Beverly Hills Cop four as soon as work on Coming To America 2 is full.

The franchise started in 1984, with the third movie launched in 1994. Murphy performs Axel Foley, a Detroit cop who, within the unique movie, travelled to California to seek out his pal’s assassin.