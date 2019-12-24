Lizzo Had The PERFECT Response To A Body-Shamer On Twitter — ‘Here’s The Attention You Ordered’

Lizzo is right here to slay, not be body-shamed!!

On Friday, a critic tweeted out a message calling out the songstress and insinuating she is simply fashionable “because there is an obesity epidemic in America.” By Monday, the 31-year-old crafted the PERFECT response to his negativity.

Earlier than we get to her clap-back, right here’s the unique tweet in query:

“#Lizzo fashionable is as a result of there’s an weight problems epidemic in America. Moderately than encouraging individuals to do higher, we’re merely mendacity to them and telling them that they’re simply superb the way in which they’re. Sadly, Many of those individuals are dying from diabetes and coronary heart illness“

In a follow-up tweet, he added:

“Anyone out right here defending mammyism is out of their f**king thoughts. This woman is a humiliation to all the black neighborhood.”

For these unaware, a “mammy” is taken into account an offensive time period because it refers to a stereotype held in opposition to black girls who labored for white households, usually taking good care of white youngsters. They have been usually portrayed as chubby in movies, tv, and ads.

In response, the Reality Hurts artist replied:

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered 😏”

Whereas the person has continued to tweet out extra hateful messages about the identical matter, we will solely assume she’s feeling good as hell and brushing it off, retweeting a telling message:

“If I responded angrily to every person who seeks to provoke anger from me on social media, I’d never experience peace, purpose or progress. Be a good steward of your energy. It’s okay to let provocateurs leave empty handed.”

ICYMI, she has lots to distract her from the haters proper now! On Saturday, she made her musical visitor debut on Saturday Night time Stay, which is (clearly) a large honor. However to not fear, the particular second wasn’t misplaced on her. As we beforehand reported, the eight-time Grammy Award nominee tweeted out an inspiring AF message to her followers:

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming.”

Ch-ch-check out her glow-up (under):

On the left was once I labored for liberty taxes, as an indication spinner… on the correct is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t cease.. we’d like you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

Maintain spreading positivity, Lizzo!!

