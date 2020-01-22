Lizzo says her body is not “a trend”: “I’m so much more than that”

Lizzo has mentioned her physique is “not a trend” in a brand new interview.

The star has change into a figurehead for the physique positivity motion after talking overtly and confidently about her determine.

In a brand new interview with Rolling Stone she spoke briefly about her experiences with embracing her personal physique and the way it has change into the main target of numerous the eye on her. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” she mentioned.

“The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

She added that she needed to be celebrated for her music fairly than being referred to as “brave” for speaking about her physique. “I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career,” she mentioned. “It’s not a trend.”

In the meantime, Lizzo is about to carry out on the Grammys this weekend (January 26). She can also be nominated for eight awards at this 12 months’s ceremony together with Finest New Artist, Album Of The Yr for ‘Cuz I Love You’, and Music Of The Yr for ‘Truth Hurts’.

Initially of the 12 months, Lizzo introduced she was taking a break from Twitter after being focused by trolls. “Yeah, I can’t do this shit no more. Too many trolls. I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she advised her followers.