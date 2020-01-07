Lizzo Says She’s Taking A Break From Twitter Because There’s ‘Too Many Trolls’

Lizzo is formally taking a break from Twitter.

On Sunday night time, the Juice singer introduced her unlucky determination to cease tweeting for the foreseeable future as a result of relentless detrimental consideration from “trolls” on the social media platform.

Yeah I can’t do that Twitter shit no extra.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be again after I really feel prefer it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

The 31-year-old singer has been trending on and off in latest weeks, most notably inflicting a stir when she twerked at a December Los Angeles Lakers recreation in a cut-out costume which revealed her butt. That transfer definitely had folks speaking!

Regardless of killing her latest set on Saturday Evening Reside and being an total gem via her music and inspirational messages to followers, Twitics have continued to criticize and fats disgrace her typically. The starlet’s message didn’t give any particular examples, however we now have to imagine these latest occasions performed a think about her exit, proper?

This hiatus additionally comes simply weeks after Lizzo clapped again at a person who instructed she was solely common “because there is an obesity epidemic in America.” In full, the wildly ignorant message learn:

“#Lizzo common is as a result of there may be an weight problems epidemic in America. Moderately than encouraging folks to do higher, we’re merely mendacity to them and telling them that they’re simply superb the best way they’re. Sadly, Many of those persons are dying from diabetes and coronary heart illness. Anyone out right here defending mammyism is out of their f**king thoughts. This woman is a humiliation to all the black neighborhood.”

In response, the Reality Hurts artist replied:

“I’m common as a result of I write good songs and I’m proficient and carry out excessive power hour and a half reveals stuffed with love. The one one who must do higher is you. Hold my identify out ya mouth & look within the mirror earlier than you come for me. Right here’s the eye you ordered ”

However now, it appears the entire on-line drama has grow to be greater than the performer cares to take care of. And we are able to’t say we blame her, both. Celeb standing or not: the web may be so, so, merciless at instances.

As of proper now, Lizzo seems to nonetheless be lively on Instagram. Though, there’s actually no telling if and when she’ll return to Twitter. Her message to followers mentioned:

Actually, she may need hinted the break was coming in a string of tweets posted simply in the future prior:

“I been gettin to the money, errbody mad” turns into increasingly relatable every day… — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

Polarity will at all times exist. Good will at all times be versus Evil. One opinion will at all times oppose the opposite. Your opinion doesn’t make you a foul particular person. It’s your actions that matter. Do higher isn’t an insult, it’s a plea. We want betterment greater than something. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

I by no means really feel like I’m serving to sufficient.. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

We hope she makes use of this break to concentrate on the entire good she brings to this world!! Hold doing you, queen!