Lizzo Shares An EPIC Inspirational Throwback Message Following Her ‘SNL’ Debut: ‘Your Time Is Coming’

Ugh, one might solely dream of getting pretty much as good of a breakout 12 months as Lizzo did!

It looks like the entertainer hits one main profession milestone after one other with every passing day of 2019 and her Saturday Evening Dwell musical visitor debut over the weekend served as yet one more testomony to her rising star energy.

Memorable moments like these usually are not misplaced on the Fact Hurts singer, both!

Associated: You Have To Hear Harry Types’ Insanely Good Cowl Of Lizzo’s ‘Juice’!

On Sunday, Lizzo took to social media to remind followers simply how far she’s come by posting a set of then-and-now photographs on Twitter — and it actually gave us all of the feels!

In a single shot, we see the starlet wearing all black, beaming with pleasure, and bearing a placing resemblance to Woman Liberty for one among her official SNL portraits. It seems that look was all too acquainted for her as a result of, within the different image, we see the Good As Hell crooner decked out in an precise Statue of Liberty costume when she was a bit youthful.

Whereas we love breaking issues down for you, our woman’s publish and caption actually mentioned all of it! Ch-ch-check it out, (beneath):

On the left was once I labored for liberty taxes, as an indication spinner… on the best is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t cease.. we want you. Your time is coming. pic.twitter.com/cPnoCd6K6Q — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 22, 2019

In full, the inspiring message reads:

“On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner… on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don’t stop.. we need you. Your time is coming.”

YAS, queen!

From the streets of her area people to the world-renowned NBC stage, topping Billboard charts, and extra. From flagging down your common Joe to get his taxes accomplished on time, to turning into one of the vital talked-about feminine emcees lately. Discuss a glow up!

Whereas some who aren’t aware about Lizzo’s wrestle would possibly see her as an in a single day success story, this photograph supplies proof it wasn’t all sunshine and roses on the street to her desires.

R&B singer Kehlani was one of many first to chime in with phrases of admiration and reiterate our earlier level. She wrote:

“Lizzo deserves everything she has. She’s been at this a really long time and this isn’t random or abrupt, this is hard hard work and never giving up on yourself.”

Clearly appreciative of the love, the 31-year-old rapper replied:

“thank u sis… u been supporting from the jump.”

If this surprising throwback doesn’t encourage you to pursue your pipe desires, we don’t know what is going to! Comply with Lizzo’s (literal) indicators and your large break could possibly be simply across the nook, LOLz.

” width=”430″> Lizzo owned the stage throughout her set on the ‘SNL’ Christmas particular hosted by Eddie Murphy. / (c) YouTube

With the 2020 Grammy awards proper across the nook, it will seem much more good issues could possibly be coming quickly, too! The Jerome rapper boasts eight nominations from the Recording Academy, making her essentially the most nominated artist up for a win that night time.

Did we neglect to say she was additionally named at TIME journal’s Entertainer Of The Yr, too?!

Like her or not, this girl didn’t come to play!

Perezcious readers, obtained something to say about all of this? Are YOU on Crew Lizzo? Share your ideas with us (beneath) within the remark part!

[Picture by way of WENN/Avalon/Lizzo/Twitter].