Llamas and ostriches were taken from an exotic meat farm. Was it theft or rescue?

Earlier than dawn at some point in December, thieves sneaked into Anshu Pathak’s unique meat farm in Riverside County and pulled off a singular heist.

Somebody minimize away a piece of fence. The proof, Pathak mentioned, means that they backed a trailer into the hole and lured as much as 30 llamas and 160 ostriches inside. Additionally, emus, lambs, goats, alpacas and geese.

Then, they had been gone. Animal management officers and sheriff’s deputies wrangled about 50 further llamas and emus that had spilled into the road. One other emu was discovered the following day wandering close to Freeway 74.

Days later, in opposition to the backdrop of the snow-capped San Bernardino Mountains, Pathak inspected the unexpectedly patched gash within the barrier surrounding his Perris property. He was upset, certain. But he couldn’t assist however admire the Noah-like coordination it took to make off with such a big menagerie of animals.

“It must be organized, you know,” Pathak mentioned. “They planned it nicely.”

The housebreaking was weeks within the making, coming after controversy over the 14-acre farm, which animal rights activists allege is conserving livestock in inhumane situations. Pathak has denied this, and he has the backing of animal management officers who mentioned they visited on daily basis for weeks; every inspection revealed no signal of neglect.

However from the activists’ standpoint, these weren’t thieves who took Pathak’s prized animals. They had been liberators.

Elizabeth Ovando of Redlands picks up a child goat on the animal farm for Unique Meat Market in Perris. Animal management officers say they’ve seen no indicators of neglect on the farm after weeks of day by day visits. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Occasions)

Animal rights organizations name these operations “open rescues.” They go undercover and shoot video of a location the place they imagine animals are being uncared for or abused earlier than coming into the property, en masse.

Such operations have a wealthy historical past in California.

In 1985, a bunch known as the Animal Liberation Entrance broke into scientific laboratories at UC Riverside and took greater than 450 animals, together with a uncommon monkey, in what was described on the time as the largest “rescue” raid of its form in historical past.

Extra not too long ago, six activists with a Berkeley group known as Direct Motion In all places had been charged with felony theft, housebreaking and conspiracy offenses on allegations of seizing chickens throughout rescues at farms in Sonoma County in 2018. They’ve all pleaded not responsible and have preliminary hearings scheduled later this 12 months.

Teams similar to Direct Motion In all places brazenly publicize their rescues, usually livestreaming them on Fb, and make no effort to hide members’ identities.

Nobody has come ahead to assert duty for the Dec. 30 break-in at Pathak’s farm. However 10 days earlier than it befell, a Sherman Oaks nonprofit known as the Animal Hope and Wellness Basis issued a name for volunteers by way of Fb.

“We will be doing a mass rescue this weekend, and will need help from those local to Los Angeles,” the publish learn. “There is a place in Riverside, where over a hundred animals are being kept. These animals are suffering, and appear to be housed on an abandoned lot. Animal Hope and Wellness has been investigating the scene, and due to the horrifying conditions have chosen to take action.”

Video from the property reveals emus and geese wandering round a group of overturned buckets and wheelbarrows, skirting an armless model and a discarded bathroom. At one level, volunteers step gingerly over the decomposing carcass of no less than one massive animal that’s partially buried within the filth.

“There are well over a hundred animals. Geese, emus, donkeys, goats, alpacas, ostriches, dogs with no access to running water, dying and starving,” the publish learn. “In addition to needing trailers and volunteers, we will need a place to take some of the animals.”

The group didn’t reply to requests for remark.

Pathak is reluctant to attribute blame to an animal rights group; he thinks it’s extra probably that the highlight it turned on his operation attracted different, extra criminally-minded opportunists.

“An animal activist is an animal activist,” he mentioned firmly. “A thief is a thief.”

Pathak can’t fathom why anybody would imagine his animals want rescuing.

“Have you ever seen any farm like this?” he requested whereas main a reporter on a tour of the property. “Have you seen this open farm with this many birds happy, food, running around?”

One after the other, he launched them like relations at a household reunion. There was a water buffalo named Beautiful: “She’ll come to you, she’s very loving.” An appaloosa llama, its snowy fur noticed with brown: “That’s the most beautiful, that girl.” A very spectacular ostrich that stands 9 ft tall. A “French beautiful chicken.”

Llamas, alpacas, ostriches and different animals roam close to a non-permitted cellular house and particles on leased land close to Anshu Pathak’s unique meat farm. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Occasions)

Pathak says that any farm of a comparable dimension is certain to have livestock deaths, including that male llamas and ostriches are likely to struggle with one another throughout breeding season and that his animals dwell with minimal human interference.

“They might kill me in front of you, you never know,” he mentioned. “This is real wild life.”

However he strongly denies the allegations of neglect. Although he lives in Las Vegas, he says he visits the farm about twice a month and makes his staff ship him time-stamped images of the hose that connects to its nicely to ensure the water supply is freed from plankton and moths. The animals are fed 16,000 to 20,000 kilos of alfalfa and grain every week, he says.

“Understand one thing: I raise animals for meat,” he mentioned. “So if I don’t feed my animals, how am I going to get the meat out of them?”

What Pathak has taken to calling “the drama” started in early December, he says, when an animal activist who lives in San Jacinto approached certainly one of two caretakers who dwell on the farm full time and provided to assemble donations for the animals.

However in soliciting the fundraising by way of Fb, the lady made the state of affairs appear determined, “as if we are poor and we don’t have money to feed these guys,” Pathak mentioned. He believes she additionally used the encounter as a possibility to covertly and videotape his land.

Different activists then picked up on the claims.

In mid-December, Kris Kelly, who runs a Beverly Hills animal rescue nonprofit known as the Kris Kelly Basis, posted on Fb pictures taken from the road that confirmed emus and llamas standing close to massive puddles of water after a current rain. She shared the farm’s tackle and questioned why Riverside authorities weren’t “doing anything to help these animals that are being STARVED and dropping dead left and right.”

The Riverside County Division of Animal Providers was inundated with complaints, spokesman John Welsh mentioned.

Anshu Pathak checks his cellphone as a curious ostrich friends. Nobody has claimed duty for the housebreaking on Pathak’s farm. However 10 days earlier than the incident, the Animal Hope and Wellness Basis put out a name for volunteers for a “mass rescue” in Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Occasions)

“I bring up that post because it led to this onslaught of apparently some activism on social media,” Welsh mentioned. “And it appears some people might have taken matters into their own hands.”

In a cellphone interview, Kelly mentioned that she had by no means been to the farm however that somebody despatched her the images in a personal Fb message complaining of the situations there.

“It was just somebody, I don’t know who they were,” she mentioned. “They just wanted me to post so they could get attention toward it.”

A couple of week later, the Animal Hope and Wellness Basis posted the video with a name for volunteers. The well-known animal rescue nonprofit counts celebrities as supporters and reported practically $2.1 million in gross receipts on its 2017 federal tax return, the newest 12 months for which a submitting was accessible.

The publish acquired 1,200 reactions and was shared 785 instances.

“Seven hundred and eighty-five shares,” Pathak mentioned, shaking his head. “So how many people think I am a bad guy?”

Pathak was born in India and raised vegetarian as a part of his Hindu Brahmin upbringing.

Then he made the unlikely transition to a carnivore, moved to the U.S. and based Unique Meat Market in 1989 — promoting every little thing from alligator to zebra, he says proudly. He has run the farm in Perris for the final seven years.

However his animals haven’t at all times occupied the whole lot. The trash-strewn portion of the property the place the video was shot doesn’t really belong to him; it’s adjoining to 1 parcel he owns and a second that he leases, he mentioned.

The earlier tenants departed in a rush, abandoning remnants of an agricultural operation together with a discarded drip irrigation system and a group of ramshackle outbuildings, and the land grew to become overgrown by weeds. Pathak says the owner declined repeated requests to wash up the property or promote it to him.

So final January, he eliminated a fence separating his farm from the lot and let his animals graze within the space.

“If those weeds are here and if there’s a fire, I don’t want my animals to get burned like Australia,” he mentioned.

Riverside County Code Enforcement is working with Pathak and the owner to clear up land-use violations associated to 4 open instances, one every for extreme animals, extra exterior storage, a non-permitted cellular house and an occupied leisure car, county spokeswoman Brooke Federico mentioned. Pathak additionally mentioned that he’s began spending a few of his personal cash to wash up the house and that his landlord has promised to herald some trash containers within the subsequent couple of weeks.

Within the meantime, it’s the cluttered entrance portion of the property that abuts busy Orange Avenue, so the animals grazing among the many particles are the very first thing that passersby see.

And there are a number of passersby — much more than ordinary for the reason that claims in opposition to Pathak went viral on social media.

On Jan. eight, a small throng of spectators had pulled their vehicles over to the shoulder of Orange Avenue to take photos of the enormous birds that clustered close to the fence. Earlier than lengthy, a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy stopped to inform them to maneuver alongside.

Contained in the farm, an ostrich was chasing Officer Lupe Villa, of the Riverside County Division of Animal Providers, by means of an open space for the birds to run that the caretakers name “the danger zone.” One of many caretakers was attempting to wave off the big fowl with a fair bigger stick.

Villa had been known as to the property to research one more criticism, a day by day prevalence for the reason that controversy took root final month. He’ll proceed to return so long as folks maintain calling.

“We are a complaint-driven organization that responds to allegations of abuse,” Welsh mentioned. “But I can’t stress enough that we have not seen any level of neglect or abuse on this property.”

As for the lacking animals?

“Everybody has their own story,” Pathak mentioned. “The real story is something else.”