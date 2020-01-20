Lockdown in UP schools on January 21, government will deal strictly

of lecturers of main colleges 21 State of faculty lockout on January The federal government will deal strictly. Within the video conferencing held just lately, Director Normal of College Training Vijay Kiran Anand instructed all of the districts that the varsity mustn’t stay closed underneath any circumstances. On the identical time, the UP Secondary Lecturers Affiliation has additionally introduced 21 to encompass the directorate.

21 On January, all main lecturers have introduced a gaggle vacation and lockout in colleges. For this, Lecturers Affiliation has additionally launched the format for group vacation. The state authorities is strict to cope with this and it’s being monitored. Authorities have been warned in each district. In response to sources, the federal government is maintaining a detailed watch on the matter. It can be declared unlawful.

Nevertheless, 1. 38 lakh lecturers working in colleges have assured the Fundamental Training Division that they won’t enable lockouts in colleges and they are going to be current in full quantity and get them to check in colleges.

These lecturers are primarily headmaster in each college, one instructor in each class, outdated pension scheme, class IV workers in each college, furnishings for kids, ACP, cashless remedy, restoration of household planning allowance, to deceased dependents. They’re demanding appointment on the publish of instructor and granting go away like state workers.