Locke & Key trailer, plot, release date and cast

Who says horror is just for October? In the event you’ve been sleeping a bit of too properly and wish a sequence to maintain you up at night time, begin counting all the way down to the discharge of Netflix’s latest horror sequence Locke & Key.

Based mostly on a sequence of graphic novels by author Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key follows siblings Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke as they transfer into their father’s ancestral property, named Keyhouse, after his homicide. (Get it?) The home, positioned in Lovecraft, Massachusetts, is stuffed with hidden keys that unlock numerous portals, all of which give the kids totally different powers — in addition to some much less enjoyable stuff with which they have to deal.

The comics had been first revealed in 2008, and an adaptation to the small display screen has been within the works nearly as lengthy. A Locke & Key pilot was made for Fox within the 2010 to 2011 improvement season — with the assist of acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, no much less — however did not make it to sequence. Common then tried to show Locke & Key right into a characteristic movie, however that did not pan out both. In April 2017, Hulu ordered an hour-long pilot written by Hill. Nonetheless, practically a yr later, the streaming service introduced it would not be taking the present to sequence, leaving room for Netflix to swoop in.

This is what we all know concerning the Locke & Key sequence.