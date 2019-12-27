Locust Swarm In Gujarat, Worst In 25 Years, Leaves Acres Of Crops Damaged

Greater than 5,000 hectares have been devastated in a single district alone, officers stated.

Ahmedabad:

A large locust invasion has destroyed 1000’s of hectares of crops in Gujarat, authorities stated, with some consultants on Friday terming it the worst such assault in 25 years.

Whereas officers have tried to sort out the swarm with pesticides, farmers have deployed drums to drive away the bugs, with movies exhibiting schoolgirls banging on metal plates — on account of native beliefs that loud noise repels locusts.

The invasion has broken crops in half a dozen districts within the state, native authorities official Punamchand Parmar stated on Thursday.

Greater than 5,000 hectares (12,000 acres) have been devastated in a single district alone, Mr Parmar stated.

“Nearly 25 percent of the locusts had been destroyed using pesticide. However, it will take another 4-5 days to exterminate the insects completely,” he added.

“Their flight path was initially towards Pakistan but due to change in wind direction and moisture, they landed in… north Gujarat,” he stated.

The top of the entomology division at Anand Agriculture College, P. Okay. Borad, advised AFP: “This is the worst locust attack witnessed in Gujarat in over two decades or so.”

“Such a huge swarm of locust was last seen in 1994,” he added.

The state’s agriculture minister R. C. Faldu stated that from Friday onwards, 100 tractors carrying pesticides can be despatched to the affected villages to do away with the bugs.

However villagers weren’t leaving something to probability, with many strolling across the affected farms and banging drums to push back the bugs.

“We have lost everything in our village” stated one man.