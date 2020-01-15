Lodger ‘strangled his landlady before living with her rotting corpse for a month’

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Printed: 07:42 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:43 EST, 15 January 2020

Kristian Smith, 41, allegedly murdered 52-year-old Antoinette Donnegan (pictured) at a flat in Wandsworth, southwest London

A lodger who lived with the rotting corpse of his landlady for greater than a month informed his girlfriend he was ‘taking place to the fires with outdated Lucifer’ following the alleged homicide, a court docket has heard.

Kristian Smith, 42, strangled Antoinette Donnegan, 52, then stole her jewelry and cash earlier than making a collection of ‘rambling’ confessions to his girlfriend and a assist employee, jurors on the Previous Bailey had been informed.

Ms Donnegan was final seen on 1 February final 12 months, however her physique was not was discovered at her dwelling in Battersea, southwest London, till greater than a month later.

Smith made a collection of ‘rambling’ confessions to his girlfriend and a assist employee within the weeks earlier than the sufferer was discovered, it was mentioned.

He messaged girlfriend Caroline French he was ‘taking place to the fires with outdated Lucifer’ and had ‘achieved one thing actually dangerous,’ the prosecution mentioned.

Studying the texts, prosecutor Louis Mably QC mentioned: ‘I’ve bought just a few weeks left. Do not wanna go all the way down to the fires with outdated Lucifer with out you sending me off.’

The prosecutor went on: ‘One thing has prompted him to ship this considerably rambling, considerably determined textual content.

‘He then mentioned [to Mr Diafli] he was going to the Caribbean and wished some methadone to take with him.

‘He informed Mr Diafli he had achieved one thing actually dangerous and wanted to go away the nation, and he additionally mentioned he felt like he was going to harm somebody.

‘He had mentioned one thing much like Mr Diafli a few weeks earlier than, on 30 January. Two days earlier than Antoinette was final seen alive. He mentioned to Mr Diafli he wanted to give up himself to police.’

After his arrest Smith claimed Ms Donnegan had turned violent after a medication binge and tried to stab him with a syringe.

He mentioned he hit Ms Donnegan with a mug in self-defence however claimed she was nonetheless alive when he fled from the flat.

The mug was discovered smashed to items subsequent to the physique amid blood-spattered furnishings and a pile of garments shoved below the bed room door exterior to dam the foul stench.

The prosecutor went on: ‘He mentioned Antoinette Donnegan was a drug addict and would come violent and aggressive, that she had been taking medicine and had began to name him names and tried to stab him with a needle.

‘He mentioned he fought again and picked up a espresso cup and hit her as soon as over the pinnacle and managed to go away the flat leaving her alive and nicely nonetheless shouting at him.

‘Later he returned and located her lifeless on the ground and he mentioned all the things that resulted was out of panic.

‘That is his account. Clearly it would not clarify accidents to 2 sides of the pinnacle and the presence of damaged ribs.’

Mr Mably mentioned it was tough to know exactly how Ms Donnegan had died as a result of state of decomposition.

The prosecutor mentioned: ‘The physique [was] mendacity face down, virtually in a foetal place.

‘An in depth submit mortem examination was carried out on the physique to attempt to determine the reason for dying and the extent of her accidents.

‘This was an exceptionally difficult process, as a result of the actual fact was that the physique had suffered important decomposition.

‘Certainly, it was so tough, that the docs haven’t been in a position to determine the exact explanation for dying.

‘A jumper was looped round her neck and the pores and skin was very, very tight to the jumper. The plain indicators of strangulation wouldn’t be current [because of decomposition].

‘Police discovered a smashed espresso cup and the accidents to her scalp had been in keeping with having been smashed over the pinnacle with a weapon of that sort.

‘The medical proof suggests she was crushed up severely which led her to break down and die.

‘It should have been the defendant who did this. He was her lodger, he hid what he had achieved, he stole her cash and he took her phone and her jewelry.’

Smith, of no mounted tackle, has admitted fraud and stopping a lawful burial however denies homicide.

The trial continues.