Logan Paul & Conor McGregor Share Betting Odds With Hulk Hogan To Win WWE Royal Rumble

You by no means know who will present up on the Royal Rumble. Some individuals would possibly present sudden surprises. Celebrities can by no means be dominated out both, particularly in the event that they’ve been recognized to step within the ring.

Sports activities Betting supplies over 50 names that bettors can place their bets on for the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match. This consists of some that aren’t very prone to repay.

That being stated, when you place a guess on The Undertaker successful at 66-1 odds then you definately’re within the cash. Apparently sufficient, Edge is at 40-1 odds. John Cena and Tyson Fury are each having fun with 25-1 odds.

Different massive names on the checklist sharing 100-1 odds embody Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan, Antonio Brown, and Shawn Michaels.

These names may not be essentially the most certain factor, but when they do win then it’s a as soon as in a lifetime guess. Additionally, please bear in mind how unlikely any of these names are contemplating the truth that the Royal Rumble is a predetermined sports activities leisure occasion the place Vince McMahon can change his thoughts about something because the present is going down.