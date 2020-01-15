See ya by no means, Brody Jenner!

Josie Canseco has moved on with a brand new hunk all up in her love life: YouTube star (and extremely controversial vlog king) Logan Paul! Whereas loads of Instagram commenters have already got one thing to say in regards to the relationship (don’t they at all times?), it looks like that is… form of a very good match for her??

Sources with “direct knowledge” of the brand new couple’s actions informTMZ the pair not too long ago beginning relationship. It seems these two had been buddies for fairly some time, working throughout one another fairly typically in mutual buddy circles round Los Angeles. One factor led to a different, apparently, and right here they’re giving the romance a whirl. El Lay certain could be a small city typically! LOLz!!

Insiders declare issues have gotten off to an excellent begin, and each events are “very happy” within the new relationship, in order that’s a very good factor. BTW, all this information took place as a result of the pair was first noticed out and about collectively on the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon — a kind of “you know you’re dating when” occasions that couple typically hit up collectively round El Lay.

It’s a factor! Simply sayin’!

Brody and Josie had been a factor for, like, three seconds!

Even with the brand new relationship apparently so profitable, although, IG commenters had been fast to evaluate — as they at all times appear to be. Upon listening to the information on Wednesday morning, one wrote on Josie’s web page, “Girl, really? Logan Paul?”

One other commenter added (under):

“i love you but PLEASE don’t say you’re dating Logan Paul… he is such a disgrace!!!! you can do so much better then [sic] that loser”

Yikes!!! Inform us the way you actually really feel!

Buh-Bye, Brody!

For Josie, her tryst right here with the elder Paul brother comes somewhat greater than two months after having damaged up together with her former BF, the fact TV playboy. It didn’t take former MLB star Jose Canseco‘s daughter very long to get boo’d up once more, then, did it?! Not hating… simply observing!!

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old mannequin was a footnote to 2019’s largest breakup meltdown, serving as Brody’s rebound chick of selection after the entire Miley Cyrus–Kaitlynn Carter–Liam Hemsworth breakup brouhaha went down in August. And for going by that entire ordeal, at the same time as a minor participant, we salute you, Josie. You probably did your time! LOLz!!!

Significantly, although, what do y’all take into consideration these two relationship, Perezcious readers?! Are they a very good match?? Will Josie help Logan’s boxing profession?! LOLz…

Sound OFF together with your tackle the entire thing within the feedback (under)!!!