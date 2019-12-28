Lolita actress Sue Lyon passes away at age 73

By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com

Sue Lyon handed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, on the age of 73.

The actress ‘had been in declining well being for a while’ reported the New York Instances on Friday.

Lyon was finest recognized for enjoying the title position in Stanley Kubrick’s controversial 1962 movie, Lolita, by which she was solid at simply 14 years previous.

Sue Lyon handed away in Los Angeles on Thursday, on the age of 73.

Lyon received the position over the 800 different ladies who auditioned for the 2001: A Area Odyssey director.

The e book’s writer Vladimir Nabokov famously described the teenage actress as ‘the proper nymphet’.

Lolita was a couple of middle-aged man who develops an infatuation with a 12-year-old woman, performed by Lyon.

She co-starred within the movie with James Mason.

Lyon was finest recognized for enjoying the title position in Stanley Kubrick's controversial 1962 movie, Lolita, by which she was solid at simply 14 years previous

Lyon starred in additional than two dozen movies and tv exhibits throughout her profession, which spanned from 1959 to 1980.

She received the 1963 Golden Globe in probably the most promising newcomer-female class for her flip in Lolita.

Lyon was married 5 instances: to Cotton Adamson, Hampton Fancher, Roland Harrison, Edward Weathers and Richard Rudman, whom she divorced in 2002.

She is survived by her daughter Nona, from her marriage to Harrison.