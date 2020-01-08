‘Lolita Express’ air hostess Epstein accuser speaks about Africa flight with Bill Clinton

A girl who was an air-hostess on Jeffrey Epstein’s personal airplane and accused him of raping her has spoken out for the primary time about her journey to Africa with Invoice Clinton, Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey in September 2002.

Chauntae Davies recounted the five-day humanitarian journey to Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique, Johannesburg and Cape City in an interview with The Solar revealed Wednesday.

It was a part of a mission for Clinton’s basis, which raised consciousness about poverty and the AIDS disaster.

The star-studded group flew to Africa on Epstein’s personal jet, dubbed the Lolita Categorical.

A lot of Epstein’s alleged victims have claimed that he used the airplane to shuttle underage women between his properties and that he organized orgies onboard. There is no such thing as a proof to recommend that Clinton, Tucker or Spacey engaged in any sexual actions after they flew on the airplane.

Davies, who was 22 on the time of the Africa journey, described being shocked when she noticed so many A-listers board the airplane.

Chauntae Davies, who labored on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita specific’ personal jet and in addition carried out massages on him, has revealed new particulars about her journey to Africa with Invoice Clinton

Davies spoke publicly for the primary time concerning the rape allegations by the hands of Jeffrey Epstein throughout a New York court docket listening to in August

‘I jumped out of my seat and was instantly conscious that my journey mates had arrived. And in walks Invoice Clinton,’ she informed The Solar.

‘He continued to stroll onto the airplane, introducing himself. I believed him to be charming and candy.

‘Extra of the company arrived, and in some way, because the airplane closed its doorways, I stood trying across the room in any respect the brand new faces I simply met.

‘Chris Tucker, Kevin Spacey and Invoice – accompanied additionally in fact by the Secret Service.

‘I used to be going to Africa with essentially the most eclectic group of individuals conceivable.’

Davies mentioned the group rapidly started bonding after the airplane took off from a New York airfield.

‘It was like I used to be at camp with essentially the most unimaginable group of campers one might put collectively.

‘All people cracked jokes at each other. Clinton was chiming in cracking jokes together with us, and we had been all laughing and bonding over corny jokes.

‘A film was placed on, everybody took both a seat within the large armchairs or on the ground, and watched all of it collectively. Finally, everybody fell asleep to the film.’

‘It is clear that Epstein was utilizing this personal jet and his wealth to get near wealthy and highly effective folks,’ Davies informed The Solar

Davies categorically denied that any misconduct occurred round Clinton and mentioned he was a ‘full gentleman’ your entire time.

The previous president beforehand issued an announcement relating to his journey on Epstein’s airplane and insisted he knew nothing concerning the financier’s crimes.

‘President Clinton is aware of nothing concerning the horrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein plead responsible to in Florida some years in the past, or these with which he has beforehand been charged in New York,’ the assertion mentioned.

‘In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a complete of 4 journeys on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in reference to the Clinton Basis.

‘Employees, supporters of the Basis, and his Secret Service element traveled on each leg or each journey.’

By no means-before-seen pictures, obtained solely by The Solar, present Clinton posing subsequent to Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell as they boarded the personal jet.

One other picture confirmed Clinton along with his arm round Davies, who claims she was pressured to put on a pilot’s uniform when she traveled within the jet.

Different pictures from contained in the Boeing 727 present Clinton sucking on a cigar and enjoying playing cards.

Davies, now 40, mentioned there was no suggestion that Clinton, Spacey or Tucker knew of the abuse she suffered at Epstein’s palms or the alleged crimes Maxwell dedicated on his behalf.

However she mentioned revisiting the pictures made her query how such highly effective folks had been pulled into Epstein’s circle as he was committing heinous intercourse crimes.

‘It is clear that Epstein was utilizing this personal jet and his wealth to get near wealthy and highly effective folks,’ Davies informed The Solar.

‘Trying again at these pictures now it raises plenty of questions on why Invoice Clinton was utilizing the airplane and what maybe Jeffrey might have been making an attempt to perform by having him round.’

Many alleged victims have claimed that Epstein used the jet as a important setting for his sexual actions.

He was accused of utilizing the airplane to shuttle underage women between his residences in New York and Palm Seaside.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not responsible to federal expenses of intercourse trafficking involving dozens of ladies as younger as 14.

He was discovered lifeless on August 10 in his cell on the Metropolitan Correctional Heart in Manhattan and an post-mortem concluded that he hanged himself.

Epstein’s demise has triggered investigations by the FBI, the U.S. Division of Justice’s Workplace of Inspector Basic and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which runs the detention facility.

His arrest in New York this 12 months got here greater than a decade after Epstein prevented being prosecuted on related federal expenses in Florida by putting a deal that allowed him to plead responsible to state prostitution expenses.

That deal, which has been extensively criticized as too lenient, resulted in Epstein serving 13 months in a county jail, which he was allowed to depart throughout the day on work launch.