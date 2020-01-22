Lollipop man, 59, is banned from high-fiving schoolchildren after ONE complaint about his behaviour

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:49 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:52 EST, 22 January 2020

A lollipop man has been banned from high-fiving schoolchildren following only one criticism and revealed he feared greeting pupils whereas crossing the street might get him sacked.

Former farmer Jim Hewitson, has helped college students in East Ayrshire cross the street in rain, wind and snow for the previous decade – and would usually give high-fives to provide ‘pleasure’ to the kids.

However many mother and father at Galston Main are up in arms after getting any official message from the college telling them to order their kids to cease the follow instantly.

And among the kids are flouting the ban and have refused to depart the 59-year-old father-of-two hanging and are nonetheless attempting to provide him excessive fives when crossing.

The varsity messaged mother and father and carers this month: ‘Might all mother and father please ask their kids to cease giving Jim the crossing patroller or his street crossing signal a excessive 5 when he takes them throughout the street. A criticism has been made to the council about this behaviour’.

Lollipop man Jim Hewitson has to kleave a schoolgirl hanging after being banned from high-fiving college students in East Ayrshire

Jim admits he feared the sack after a criticism to the council – however kids and oldsters mentioned the hand slapping introduced them pleasure

The varsity despatched out this message to folks, who’re up in arms over the choice

The criticism is known to be concerning the hand slapping of kids being a distraction from freeway.

Talking concerning the choice, Jim mentioned: ‘I felt upset about it, I used to be questioning every part I used to be doing. I like this job, I like interacting with the children. I simply adore it. One of many Mums has instructed me that seeing me within the morning makes her day.

‘I used to be instructed that I might get sacked on the spot, nonetheless my boss got here out after the criticism was made and instructed me instantly that I would not lose my job which was a aid’.

Gail Mcfarlane was amongst a whole lot of fogeys to take to social media to complain, writing: ‘Poor Jim goes to be so disheartened by this. Every part he does is for the children.

‘He is a sort caring man with not a foul bone in his physique. What has this world got here too that he cannot even excessive 5 children which provides them pleasure? So unhappy.

‘This may hit Jim arduous as he cannot do something proper simply now. All he needs to do is make the children comfortable and assist out.’

Janette Crawford mentioned: ‘This can’t be severe. What on the planet is occurring to this society?

‘What a tragic, unhappy day for all involved. As for the complainant. Properly that/these individuals have to be instructed two very quick phrases.

‘The poor man is there to get the children safely throughout the street. A lot good to have a very good rapport with the children and for the children to indicate some appreciation.’

Gillian Mallon wrote: ‘Solely somebody with a deviant thoughts would suppose it inappropriate for an grownup to excessive 5 a toddler.

‘It is a implausible and secure manner for the completely different ages to attach.. Very unhappy certainly.’

Mother and father have spoken in assist of Jim, who is taken into account a hero for his work within the usually inclement Scottish climate

Hazel McSorley mentioned: ‘What’s even worse is that the college has put out that announcement. We are actually a society the place we leap when a criticism is made’.

Exterior the college yesterday there was clear proof of some kids ignoring the ban.

Watching the scene was pub landlord, Simon Cole, 39, mentioned: ‘It’s completely psychological’.

This isn’t the primary time a college crossing patroller has been ordered to cease excessive fiving children.

In 2018, a ban stopping an 85-year-old lollipop man from excessive fiving faculty kids in Heaviley, Stockport, was lifted in a council U-turn.

Stockport Council had been pressured to apologise and raise the ban following a backlash from livid mother and father.

The council mentioned they had been ‘clearly flawed’ to impose the ban ordering Colin to cease high-fives and ‘consider guaranteeing freeway security’.