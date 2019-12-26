London Bridge heroes who tackled jihadist are to be awarded Britain’s highest bravery medals

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:14 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:25 EST, 25 December 2019

The heroes who tackled the London Bridge jihadist Usman Khan are to be awarded the very best civilian honours for bravery.

Darryn Frost, who fought Khan with a narwhal tusk, and John Crilly, who doused the knifeman with a hearth extinguisher, are to obtain both the George Cross or the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman mentioned they might possible get their medals subsequent 12 months, telling The Solar they had been ‘the perfect of British individuals.’

Darryn Frost, 38, (holding a narwhal tusk) and John Crilly, 48, (wielding a hearth extinguisher) are to be awarded the very best civilian honours for bravery

Frost (left), who fought Khan with a narwhal tusk, and Crilly (proper), who doused the knifeman with a hearth extinguisher, are to obtain both the George Cross or the Queen’s Gallantry Medal.

Frost, 38, and Crilly, 48, who was on licence for manslaughter, chased Khan down London Bridge after he fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25.

They had been joined within the gallant endeavour by tour guides Thomas Grey, 24, and Stevie Hurst, 34, Polish kitchen porter Lukasz Koczocik, 38, and a British Transport policeman.

After the terrorist was subdued he was shot lifeless by armed officers. Khan had been carrying a mock suicide vest through the November 29 assault.

Lukasz Koczocik grabbed maintain of a 5ft lance when he heard chilling screams whereas washing glasses at Fishmongers’ Corridor

Thomas Grey, 24, (left) and Stevie Hurst, 34, (proper) are mates and each work for an organization referred to as Small Automotive Massive Metropolis, which runs bespoke excursions of London in outdated Mini Coopers

Boris Johnson’s spokesman advised The Solar: ‘The Prime Minister and the nation have large admiration for the braveness they confirmed.’

Labour MP Neil Coyle advised the paper: ‘Anybody who tries to sort out a terrorist at nice danger to themselves ought to be recognised for the bravery proven.’

Whereas Tory Mark Francois mentioned: ‘The honours system is a extremely applicable approach of recognising these unbelievable people whose bravery undoubtedly saved lives.’

Vigils had been held in London and Cambridge as we speak to recollect Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who died within the assault

The lads are more likely to obtain their honours within the Queen’s Birthday checklist subsequent summer season or within the 2021 New Yr’s checklist.

It was beforehand reported that Mr Koczocik had been put ahead for the very best stage of bravery honour in his homeland of Poland.

He’s mentioned to have pulled a ceremonial lance off the wall inside Fishmongers’ Corridor and been the primary to go after Khan, having heard the shrieks of the victims from one other ground.