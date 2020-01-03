London gallery reveals two Rembrandt masterpieces that were nearly stolen

Comes after thief entered gallery on November 13 and grabbed the 2 works

Items of artwork had been Rembrandt’s Pilgrims at Emmaus and Philemon and Baucis

Dulwich Image Gallery has revealed the 2 items that had been nearly stolen

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:14 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 10:48 EST, three January 2020

The two masterpieces by Rembrandt which had been nearly stolen in an audacious heist final yr have been revealed by the gallery.

The 17th century artworks value as much as £100million had been snatched by a daring thief in a midnight raid in November earlier than being ditched within the grounds of Dulwich Image Gallery in south London.

Following the failed heist, the enduring artwork establishment has revealed that the burglar managed to take away the Pilgrims at Emmaus, which Rembrandt painted in 1648 and Philemon and Baucis, which was completed by the artist in 1658.

Pilgrims at Emmaus, also called the Supper at Emmaus, reveals a resurrected Christ about to interrupt bread with pilgrims.

Dulwich Image Gallery in London has revealed that one of many masterpieces by Rembrandt which was nearly stolen in a heist final November was Pilgrims at Emmaus (pictured)

The second portray that was nearly stolen within the heist final yr was Philemon and Baucis (pictured) which reveals the second Roman gods Jupiter and Mercury reveal themselves to the aged couple Philemon and Baucis

The 2 work had been half of a serious exhibition of 35 work, drawings and etchings by the Dutch artist Rembrandt. Pictured: A customer appears to be like at a self-portrait of Rembrandt

It has since been returned to its unique gallery- the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France.

The second portray, Philemon and Baucis, depicts the second when Roman gods Jupiter and Mercury reveal themselves to the aged couple Philemon and Baucis, which types part of the writings by the poet Ovid.

This has additionally been returned to its proprietor gallery, the Nationwide Gallery of Artwork, in Washington DC.

A Dulwich Image Gallery spokeswoman mentioned: ‘The 2 works focused had been Pilgrims at Emmaus from the Musée du Louvre, Paris, and Philemon and Baucis, from the Nationwide Gallery of Artwork, Washington DC. The 2 works are actually again with their lenders.

‘We labored intently with the 2 lenders of the works in query, making certain they might be returned swiftly and safely.’

The spokesperson added that they might not disclose the worth of the work.

The reveal comes after a thief entered Dulwich Image Gallery at 11.30pm on November 13 and managed to seize two works from a serious exhibition of 35 work, drawings and etchings by the Dutch artist.

On November 13, police rushed to the London gallery (pictured) after a thief managed to seize two works from a serious exhibition

Following the tried heist, officers had been seen finishing up investigations (pictured) within the grounds of the gallery

The exhibition known as Rembrandt’s Mild, which ends in February, appears to be like on the Dutch artist’s work in Amsterdam between 1639 and 1658.

Through the heist the burglar, who set off the gallery’s alarm system, was capable of flee from police by spraying an officer within the face.

Nevertheless he was quickly interrupted by police and left the enduring items in shrubbery on the grounds of the gallery.

The gallery was compelled to shut for greater than a fortnight after the daring raid and is now persevering with its exhibition with out the 2 items.

The heist has since raised questions concerning the apply of lending between galleries for exhibitions.

The Louvre Museum in Paris, France, mentioned in a press release: ‘Rembrandt’s Pilgrims at Emmaus, loaned by the Musée du Louvre to the Dulwich Image Gallery for its Rembrandt’s Mild exhibition, was the goal of an tried heist.

The Dutch artist Rembrandt was born in Leiden within the Netherlands in 1606 and his work continues to be being showcased 350 years after he died

‘The police intervened instantly and the portray was recovered.

‘The work was introduced again instantly to the Musée du Louvre the place its situation is at the moment being examined. Hopefully, the work has not suffered any injury.

‘It can return to the Louvre’s everlasting galleries as quickly as potential.’

The Metropolitan Police mentioned no arrests had been made, and inquiries proceed.

Dulwich Image Gallery, which additionally homes Portrait Of Jacob De Gheyn III, referred to as the ‘takeaway Rembrandt’, was based by Sir Francis Bourgeois RA in 1811 and is the world’s first purpose-built public artwork gallery.