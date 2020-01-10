London is on fire as residents face death in first look at Sky One drama Cobra

Londoners are dealing with imminent demise after coming underneath assault within the first take a look at new Sky Unique drama, Cobra.

Residents are advised they “will die” within the explosive trailer which was shared completely with HEARALPUBLICIST.

“This is the Prime Minister,” narrates Robert Carlyle within the opening seconds as energy outages plunge the capital into darkness and the risk degree is raised to critical. “The situation in London today is very grave. Without fuel and supplies, people in the worst affected areas will die.”

Homes are seen on fireplace as residents stand up in opposition to the federal government, which guarantees “we will turn the lights on again”.

Cobra follows the British authorities throughout a nationwide emergency because the nation loses energy, and questions whether or not a staff of Britain’s main specialists, working underneath the title COBRA, can save society from collapse.

The upcoming drama sports activities a stellar British solid with Carlyle because the Prime Minister, Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Employees and David Haig because the House Secretary.

The six-part collection, penned by author Ben Richards, will premiere on Sky One/NOW TV in January 2020.