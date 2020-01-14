London Mayor Launches New Fund To Tackle Extremism, Hate Crimes

“Hate crime of any kind has absolutely no place in our city,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan mentioned.

London:

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday launched a brand new 800,000 kilos fund alongside Google.org to combat violent extremism and hate crimes within the British capital.

The Shared Endeavour Fund, funded equally by Google UK and the Mayor’s Metropolis Corridor workplace, shall be run by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue for grassroots organisations to bid for tiered grants of upto 50,000 kilos (USD 65,001).

Mr Khan made reference to the newest assault in London in November final yr, when a convicted terrorist hailing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) killed two individuals in a knife-attack on the London Bridge.

The London Mayor launched the brand new scheme on the Google UK headquarters in London.

“Extremism, intolerance and hate crime of any kind has absolutely no place in our city and I have worked closely with the police and all communities across London as we battle against this scourge,” mentioned Mr Khan.

“Sadly, we have also too often seen extremism on our streets with the horrific terror attack in London Bridge in November last year – as well as homophobic, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents,” the Mayor mentioned.

“We know that leaving the EU will raise tensions and bring new challenges – that is why it is so vital we empower our communities to help deliver change now,” he mentioned.

Rowan Barnett of Google.org mentioned that retaining the web neighborhood secure was the group’s “top priority”.

“As part of this commitment, Google.org supports solutions that fight hate and extremism at a local level which help foster positive change in the UK. We believe communities and grassroots programmes are an incredibly important part of the effort to encourage collaboration, cooperation, and sensitivity across London,” he mentioned.