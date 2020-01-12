Londoners strip down to their underpants as they take part in the annual No Trousers Tube Ride

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 13:45 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:06 EST, 12 January 2020

Lots of of Londoners have stripped right down to their underwear for the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day.

Arriving in a cold central London this afternoon, a gathering of absolutely clothed women and men made their down onto the underground earlier than removing their trousers, skirts, leggings and shorts.

The goal of contributors is to journey round city with simply tighty-whities and lingerie on their decrease halves in an effort to assist folks banish their January blues.

As we speak’s occasion began at Chinatown, earlier than partakers break up into teams and making into on a number of tube traces.

Lots of of Londoners have stripped right down to their underwear for the annual No Trousers On The Tube Day

Arriving in a cold central London this afternoon, a gathering of absolutely clothed women and men made their down onto the underground earlier than removing their trousers, skirts, leggings and shorts

There was even a hilarious gathering at Waterloo station the place folks in briefs, skivvies and boxers carried out a gaggle dance

Thoughts the hole! The goal of contributors is to journey round city with simply tighty-whities and lingerie on their decrease halves in an effort to assist folks banish their January blues

The capital’s No Trousers Tube Experience originated from a small prank in New York in 2002 with seven riders taking off their ‘pants’ for a subway trip

There was even a hilarious gathering at Waterloo station the place folks in briefs, skivvies and boxers carried out a gaggle dance.

An afterparty was organized at O’Neils in Soho to offer contributors an opportunity to heat up.

The capital’s No Trousers Tube Experience originated from a small prank in New York in 2002 with seven riders taking off their ‘pants’ for a subway trip.

Organisers of the London occasion put out a warning upfront to anybody contemplating taking the enjoyable exercise too far by displaying greater than they must

The group’s fb occasion reads: ‘Anyone discovered to be eradicating greater than their trousers shall be kicked off the prepare and reported to the British Transport Police and station authorities’

All aboard: Addressing the explanation behind the occasion, now in its 11th yr, organisers stated: ‘Certainly “it’s fun” is an effective sufficient motive?.’

It has since unfold to greater than 60 cities all over the world, together with Berlin, Prague and Moscow.

Nevertheless, organisers of the London occasion put out a warning upfront to anybody contemplating taking the enjoyable exercise too far.

The group’s fb occasion reads: ‘Anyone discovered to be eradicating greater than their trousers shall be kicked off the prepare and reported to the British Transport Police and station authorities.’

Sporting simply underwear on the tube is just not unlawful underneath the The Sexual Offences Act 2003, however organisers encourage folks to keep away from extra risqué ‘close-fitting’ objects reminiscent of thongs, ‘banana hammocks’, mankinis or kilts.

Addressing the explanation behind the occasion, now in its 11th yr, organisers stated: ‘Certainly “it’s fun” is an effective sufficient motive?.’

An afterparty was organized at O’Neils in Soho to offer contributors an opportunity to heat up

Passengers with out pants trip an escalator in a subway station in central Prague, Czech Republic