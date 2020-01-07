London’s iconic KOKO nightclub is engulfed in flames during restoration effort 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Round 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze on the Koko membership in Camden, north London.

The London Hearth Brigade have been referred to as at eight.56pm to the venue and eight hearth engines are on the scene, this night.

The drive mentioned that 30 per cent of the roof of the nightclub is alight as firefighters try to avoid wasting the remainder of the constructing.

A spokesman mentioned: ‘Firefighters are working laborious to avoid wasting the remainder of the constructing. Please keep away from the realm if doable.’

Footage present the previous theatre with massive flames on the prime of the constructing, which is close to Mornington Crescent station.

Chief of Camden Council Georgia Gould wrote on Twitter: ‘Heartbreaking watching the Camden Palace / Koko up in flames this night, a constructing that holds so many reminiscences and means a lot to us in Camden.’

MP for Holborn and St Pancras Sir Keir Starmer responded: ‘Terrible information in Camden tonight. Unimaginable response from our firefighters. As says, we owe them a lot.’

Social media person Jarjan Fisher mentioned: ‘Large blaze at in Camden 🙁 superb work by the London hearth brigade, the flames have principally been subdued now. However it’s not trying good, I am very afraid the roof and inside are gone. I hope it may be rebuilt.’

Native councillor Oliver Cooper mentioned the blaze was ‘underneath management and now being pushed again’ at round 9.30pm, on Twitter.

Buses are on diversion throughout London this night

However he shared his devastation at dropping ‘such an enormous a part of Camden’s tradition’ which has hosted music artists starting from The Killers, Amy Winehouse, Prince, Madonna and Kanye West.

Bus routes through Camden Avenue, Oakley Sq., Lidlington Place, Harrington Sq. and Hampstead Street are on diversion.

The sixth flooring is roofed in scaffolding as a part of an ongoing renovation of the venue.