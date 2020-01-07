London's Koko Music Venue “Still Standing” After Devastating Fire

A fireplace destroyed the famed dome on the highest of the Koko venue in London's Camden City on Monday evening (1/6), with a fast response by fireplace brigades is being credited with saving the constructing from utter destruction.

“The whole team at KOKO are incredibly grateful for the swift action of the London Fire Brigade #LFB helping to contain the fire,” the independently- owned venue tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Our beloved KOKO is still standing [heart emoji]. We will be back with an official statement once we have had time to properly assess the consequences of the fire. “

The legendary venue – which has hosted everybody from Prince and Madonna to the Conflict, Katy Perry, Woman Gaga, Calvin Harris, My Chemical Romance, and Coldplay – was saved because of the work of 60 firefighters who helped extinguish the blaze that started simply earlier than 9: 00 PM GMT, in accordance with BBC Information; no accidents had been reported at press time.

First opened because the Camden Theater in 1900, the constructing has operated beneath quite a lot of names (Camden Palace, Music Machine) for greater than a century earlier than being rebranded as Koko in 2005.

Koko has been closed since March 2019 within the midst of a $ 52 million renovation. Venue proprietor Olly Bengough mentioned in a press release, “We are deeply saddened by the fire that took place at Koko last night and pleased to announce there have been no casualties,” in accordance with NME . “We want to thank the London Fire Brigade for its quick response and how well it handled the situation. The amount of support we have received from the public has been amazing and we'll be doing our best to get the redevelopment of this iconic building back on-track. “

