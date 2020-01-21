Lone shopworker swiftly sees off THREE knife-wielding raiders

By James Wooden For Mailonline

That is the unimaginable second a courageous store employee fends of three knife-wielding attackers all by herself.

Sundeep Kaur, 24, was manning her father’s store in Coulby Newham, North Yorkshire when the hooded thugs walked in.

She mentioned she knew it was ‘combat or flight’ time because the suspects burst in to demand money – however they shortly came upon they’d picked on the flawed store.

Courageous Ms Kaur whipped out some legal identifier spray and commenced preventing again.

One of many knife-wielding raiders seems to threaten Ms Kaur, urging her at hand over some money

Courageous Ms Kaur (pictured in entrance of her father’s store) whipped out some legal identifier spray and commenced preventing again

‘It is onerous to actually have time to suppose, the very first thing to do was to defend myself’, she mentioned.

‘I type of simply noticed the knife and I assumed ‘I do not wish to get hit by this’.

‘I pushed again and moved ahead to them.’

The daring store employee then pulled out the spray and went on the offensive.

‘I attempted to intention within the face and get those attempting to get away.

‘They did run fairly fast’, she added.

‘I do not actually suppose it is a hero transfer. You may both combat or flight actually.’

Extremely, Ms Kaur took a second to compose herself, rang the police, earlier than persevering with on along with her shift as regular.

She mentioned: ‘I type of simply had a breather, police got here and I began calming down.

‘I simply opened up once more again to regular.

‘I used to be simply type of glad they ran off.

‘I felt a little bit of an fool in case I did get harm, I used to be in two minds afterwards.’

After she fended off the attackers (pictured, spraying the thugs), Ms Kaur took a second to compose herself, rang the police, earlier than persevering with on along with her shift as regular

Ms Kaur, from Stockton, mentioned the store is run by her father, Gurcharan Singh, who’s had it for round 10 years.

She says she’s beforehand skilled in Gatka, a Sikh martial artwork, one thing which gave her the arrogance to face up and be counted.

The terrifying footage exhibits how two of the suspects stroll into the shop with their faces lined, earlier than a 3rd springs ahead and brandishes a big knife.

He thrusts it in the direction of Ms Kaur who throws her arms as much as defend herself.

She then sprays them with the dye spray because the knife-wielding robber retreats shielding their face.

The suspect within the black jacket then steps ahead earlier than additionally being sprayed within the face and backing off.

All three then leg it out of the door.

The incident occurred at round 2pm on Friday on the store on Thistle Rise, Coulby Newham.

Police at the moment are looking the suspects.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman mentioned: ‘We are able to affirm that police are investigating an tried theft.

‘No arrests at current. Inquiries are ongoing.’