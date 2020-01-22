Lone Star crushes Bethune in lopsided victory

Lone Star simply dealt with Bethune by a rating of 49-24 on Saturday.

Bethune was lead in scoring by Alex Millan who scored 10 factors whereas grabbing six rebounds. Daniela Salinas helped the trouble by chipping in seven factors and eight rebounds.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Lone Star internet hosting Shining Mountain and Bethune taking up Arickaree/Woodlin.

Lone Star has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



