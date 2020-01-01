GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
The town of Lone Tree requested residents to keep away from Erminedale Drive at about four:40 p.m. Tuesday and advised folks on the road to shelter in place whereas police labored within the space.
Few particulars have been obtainable, however a Lone Tree police spokesman mentioned the exercise surrounded one home. A SWAT group is aiding, he mentioned.
This story will probably be up to date as extra info turns into obtainable.
-
What does it take to leave a gang? This Denver teen knows — and he wants to help other young people find new paths
Sam Elfay had simply averted a prolonged jail sentence after a theft conviction in Seattle. Again house, his household fearful that he would proceed to become involved in gangs and crime. His father mentioned he could not go away the home till he met somebody, somebody who might assist him. Elfay anticipated a nerdy therapist-type with a clipboard. As a substitute, he met Jason McBride.
-
-
-
Seven Denver Public Safety employees have died by suicide in the past two years; a rate far higher than national average
Denver Police Division Officer Jim Sewald was one in all seven metropolis public security workers to die by suicide over the previous two years, in response to division numbers. The seven deaths embrace two members of the Denver Police Division, three workers members of the Denver Sheriff Division, one Fireplace Division worker and one 911 dispatcher.
Add Comment