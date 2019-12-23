Long Beach police release video of deadly shooting at Bottoms Up sports bar

Authorities have launched surveillance and physique digicam footage of a person who shot at two folks, one fatally, in a Lengthy Seaside sports activities bar in October earlier than police arrived and shot him lifeless.

In a group briefing video launched Friday, the division detailed the Oct. 23 capturing within the 1700 block of Artesia Boulevard. It stays unclear why the person started capturing contained in the institution.

About 12:20 a.m., a number of patrons exterior the Bottoms Up sports activities bar flagged down a Lengthy Seaside police officer to report a person carrying a Lakers jersey inside who was capturing at folks.

Whereas the patrons had been speaking to the officer, extra pictures had been fired. The officer then walked as much as the bar’s entrance and positioned himself so he may see contained in the bar.

In line with the eight-minute video, he noticed a person pointing a gun at folks contained in the bar and fired two pictures inside, placing the person, later recognized as Delfon Kinney, 48.

Moments earlier than the officer arrived, surveillance footage contained in the bar exhibits a person, recognized as Kinney, strolling as much as one other man, holding a gun to his head, then stepping a number of toes away and capturing at him, whereas different folks inside run for canopy. The person, who ran out of the bar, survived.

Police consider that Kinney then exchanged gunfire with one other individual contained in the bar, earlier than transferring on to shoot a person later recognized as Manuel Marquez, 44, of Paramount.

Marquez, an worker of the bar, was found by police within the lavatory with a number of different individuals who had been hiding.

Marquez had simply began working on the bar to generate profits for the vacations, proprietor Suzanne Blevins beforehand advised The Occasions.

In line with the bar’s surveillance footage, the person with the gun, Kinney, arrived on the bar shortly after 9 p.m. Blevins mentioned that he was a first-time buyer who spent the night watching a Lakers basketball recreation and chatting together with her workers and the opposite patrons.

“This was not gang-related, not a stupid neighborhood fight. It was a man who was angry,” mentioned Blevins, who watched the capturing in a while surveillance video. “He shot at everybody; he shot at happiness and life. His first shot was at the cook he’d had a good conversation with earlier that evening.”

After the officer fired at Kinney, extra police arrived and located Kinney on the bottom, unresponsive, nonetheless holding the gun. He was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Occasions workers author Jeanette Marantos contributed to this report.