December 25, 2019 | 9:52am

A Lengthy Island firehouse was “pretty much destroyed” after going up in flames Christmas morning, leaving two engines and a truck charred hulks, in line with reviews.

A passing state trooper observed the blaze on the North Massapequa hearth headquarters at 1000 N. Broadway in Nassau County about 6:20 a.m. and referred to as it in, in line with Information12.

Officers discovered the firehouse “fully engulfed,” a police spokesman instructed Newsday. “The building is pretty much destroyed.”

Firefighters managed to tug an ambulance from the flames, however not earlier than it was broken, WABC reported.

No accidents had been reported and the fireplace has been extinguished, the spokesman stated. About 120 firefighters responded to the conflagration, Information12 reported.

Arson investigators are on the scene, the police spokesman stated.

Hearth Commissioner Frank Nocerino instructed the newspaper that officers had been nonetheless assessing the harm.