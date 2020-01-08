January eight, 2020 | 9:46am

A Lengthy Island highschool is underneath fireplace after one in all its lecturers introduced a classroom slideshow exhibiting a photograph of 4 black college students on the Bronx Zoo with the caption, “Monkey Do,” adopted by a snap of a gorilla.

Dad and mom of the Longwood Excessive College college students pictured within the picture – taken throughout a zoology class journey final month – have blasted the unidentified trainer’s presentation as racist.

“The whole picture and the caption was very upsetting because it was comparing our kids to a monkey or a gorilla, which, there is a history on this when it comes to black people — so it was very disturbing,” Latisha Moye, a mom of a 16-year-old boy within the picture instructed Information 12 Lengthy Island.

The scholars pictured within the present them lined up behind each other with a hand on the particular person’s head in entrance of them.

“One person said that they look like slaves,” Moye added.

In a press release, the Longwood Central College District admitted that the picture was “culturally insensitive.”

“For the past several years, the high school teacher has taken a similar photo for use in a classroom PowerPoint presentation. This particular photo was an unfortunate lapse of judgment,” the college district stated.

“Without the intent of doing so, the photo was taken without fully understanding the sensitivity or the hurt it may have caused and reminds us that we must be more aware of the feelings of our multi-cultural population.”

The district stated that the Superintendent and the Excessive College Administration have since met with the trainer, group members and the households concerned.

“We are proud of the diversity at Longwood Schools, and we will continue to provide sensitivity training to our students and staff to raise awareness of our cultural differences. Longwood is committed to providing an educational environment that is nurturing, supportive, safe, and conducive to learning,” the assertion stated.

However among the mother and father concerned will not be happy with the Suffolk County college’s response and are referred to as for a public apology and for the trainer accountable to be suspended with out pay.

“When kids make mistakes, they have to deal with the consequences,” Moye instructed the information outlet. “He’s an adult, especially being 22 years a teacher, he should know what and what not to do, especially putting animals to a face.”