Longer Version Of Dark Order Exalted One Video Mentions Creeper Botch On AEW Dynamite

AEW is a really steady pleasant professional wrestling firm. The Darkish Order are teasing an Exalted One character and there’s extra to that story.

The Darkish Order are simply getting began as AEW begins. Their momentum was stifled in a method by some botched punches that drew lots of consideration. Now they’ll cope with it as a result of there is no such thing as a weak spot allowed in The Darkish Order.

An extended model of the video that they confirmed on Being The Elite this week has been launched. The Exalted One says, “wonderful” but once more which solely provides to the Matt Hardy hypothesis.

Earlier than Uno might depart, The Exalted One stops him. He calls consideration to the Creeper who didn’t know learn how to throw a punch on Dynamite. The Exalted One mentioned that there is no such thing as a room for weak spot within the Darkish Order. Then Evil Uno left after promising to cope with it.

Let’s see the place this storyline finally ends up. Clearly, the id of the Exalted One is a matter of thriller. The destiny of the botching Creeper is also a moderately fascinating level to notice as AEW carries on.