LONGLEY: Packers dial it up when pressure is at its highest

GREEN BAY, Wis. — There are any variety of methods to measure a workforce’s skill to face up to the strain of the post-season.

And we definitely noticed a few of the worst of it within the 4 video games of the divisional spherical — we’re taking a look at you, Texans and Ravens.

However on the subject of clutch performances presently of 12 months, few situational superlatives stand out greater than an offence’s skill to ship on third down at vital moments of a sport.

Within the Packers usually spectacular 28-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was ultra-clutch in that spot, changing on 9 of 14 third-down makes an attempt. Not solely did the veteran preserve drives alive, he did so at a few of the extra tense moments of the sport.

“I think a good indication of a really good quarterback is to look at third down,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur stated. “Just clutch throws and his ability to stand in there. It’s something we really put a lot of concentration on this season.”

4 of the 9 third-down conversions stand out above all from Sunday. Early within the third quarter, with the Seahawks having simply scored to open the second half, Rodgers was all contact with a move he feathered into the arms of Jimmy Graham for a 27-yard achieve. The drive ended with a landing to reply the spectacular piece of labor from the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Early within the fourth with a victory nonetheless very a lot within the stability, Rodgers gunned a side-arm effort to Geronimo Allison on fourth and 10 for an additional first down.

Then got here two large performs to increase the ultimate drive of the sport and put the Seahawks away. The primary was a great thing about a contact move to his go-to man, Davante Adams alongside the suitable sideline. With the clock ticking right down to the two-minute warning and the markers exhibiting third and eight, Rodgers hit Adams for 38 yards.

A few performs later it was the ultimate nail, discovering Graham as soon as once more on third and 9 up the center. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn’t just like the spot nevertheless it was simply sufficient for the primary down and victory formation.

Rodgers knew the importance of his work in these conditions was not less than as necessary as his two landing tosses to Adams.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about the aesthetics of our wins (that) haven’t always been done is closed out wins the right way,” Rodgers stated. “To put together a drive to close the game out was pretty special.”

Whether or not Rodgers will have the ability to do the identical to a stouter 49ers defence in San Diego subsequent Sunday is one other query, however with a various offensive assault and a number of weapons, he was at his environment friendly finest towards the Seahawks.

WILSON SHINES IN LOSS

Who was the most effective participant on the sector on Sunday evening? A case could possibly be made for Rodgers for positive and for Packers large receiver Adams, who set a post-season Packers file with 160 receiving yards, together with these two massive scores. There was additionally the work of working again Aaron Jones, who rushed for a pair of scores.

On the opposite aspect of the ball, watching Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith on each play was a deal with for individuals who love aggressive defensive soccer.

Credit score to that group and extra in inexperienced and gold, however the most effective participant on the sector was Seahawks quarterback Wilson.

Virtually single-handedly Wilson provides his workforce an opportunity to win every week. Think about that with accidents to the working sport and the offensive line, Wilson did his factor to steer the Seahawks to a highway win in Philly and one rating away from an upset in Inexperienced Bay. Has there been any quarterback central to the success of a workforce modest in expertise than what Peyton Manning was for a lot of of his years with the Colts?

LAMBEAU LOVE

Packers haters dismiss the Lambeau expertise as over-hyped and cliched however that’s the fantastic thing about fandom. You don’t need to be Packer partisan to understand the historical past and theatre of the expertise, one that’s distinctive in North American sport.

“We have such a special relationship with our fans,” Rodgers stated. “It’s a unique connection. We don’t have an proprietor. We have now 1000’s of people that have a chunk of paper that’s a inventory certificates. Folks really feel like they’re invested in what we’re doing.

“To have the ability to stroll off that discipline once more and victorious, there’s no feeling prefer it. I used to be simply grateful for the chance and loving what I do.”

The group of 78,998 on the renovated Lambeau was the second largest in post-season historical past on the Wisconsin landmark.

TOUGH ROAD AHEAD

Given their domination of the Vikings, to not point out the truth that they throttled the Packers by a 38-7 in a November assembly in San Fran, the 49ers have been established as important seven-point favourites for the NFC title sport.

The 49ers are definitely seen because the “now” workforce given their play of late, together with a season-ending win towards Seattle to safe a first-round bye. That stated, the Packers have received six in a row – an undefeated run since that Week 12 loss to the Niners.

“I’d like to think that we’ve improved throughout the course of the season, especially the last six weeks,” LaFleur stated on Monday. “Definitely we didn’t play our greatest that day. You’ve received to present (the Niners) a variety of credit score. There’s a motive for that.

“We’re going to have an enormous problem in entrance of us, however I believe it’s one thing the place our guys are going to roll up their sleeves, are available in and be able to go.”