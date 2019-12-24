Look: Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend reveals workout that helps keep Chiefs QB fit

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when wholesome, is arguably probably the most full signal-caller within the NFL — though Lamar Jackson has given him a run for his cash this season — and now we all know why.

Mahomes has a particularly robust arm, and, most significantly, he makes use of a number of arm angles to make seemingly unimaginable throws, resulting from his baseball background. Not solely that, he can beat groups together with his legs, and in addition shrug off would-be tacklers within the pocket resulting from how robust his decrease physique is.

Apparently, his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has helped him in that regard, within the type of some exercises. She confirmed off a few of them, and wrote that Mahomes does them within the caption of one of many posts.

Edit: It seems like Matthews has since eliminated the tidbit about Mahomes, however we all know he does the exercises, too! As for some extra images of the 2 of them, right here you go: