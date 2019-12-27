Looking back at Canada’s 2008 world junior gold-medal winner

OSTRAVA — At residence in Canada, we’re handled to loads of alternatives to see the world junior hockey championship in Canadian cities (or close by locations similar to Grand Forks, N.D., or Buffalo), whereas some nations wait a few years between internet hosting the annual vacation hockey occasion. This yr, the event is being held in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

On the scoreboard earlier than the Canada-USA recreation on Boxing Day, the host nation confirmed a video of their earlier instances internet hosting — from what’s now referred to as the notorious Punch-up in Piestany (which is situated in what’s now Slovakia) in 1987 between the previous Soviet Union and Canada, to 1994 when Canada received gold in Ostrava, to 2002 the place Canada took residence silver after shedding to Russia within the gold medal recreation, and the newest one, held in 2008 in Pardubice and Liberc.

That yr, Canada’s crew was stacked with what at the moment are family names — together with P.Okay. Subban, Steve Stamkos, Brad Marchand, Drew Doughty, and John Tavares — and eked out a win in extra time towards Sweden to carry residence the gold medal.

Canada is usually anticipated to sail by means of the round-robin at this event. However in 2008, after knocking off the Czechs Three-Zero and Slovaks 2-Zero, Canada dropped its subsequent match towards Sweden Four-Three and completed second within the Group A pool.

Earlier than rule modifications took impact into the event’s format, second place meant Canada must play within the quarterfinal. (Beforehand, the first-place crew acquired a bye and two others confronted relegation.)

Canada knocked off Finland (Four-2) and the U.S. (Four-1) en path to the gold-medal recreation towards its Swedish foes, who had been within the fledgling days of being thought-about a prime contender on this event.

With Canada main 2-1 into the ultimate minute of the sport, it appeared all however over, however Sweden’s Thomas Larsson tied it up within the dying seconds of the third interval. The air went out of the world as tons of of Canadian followers seemed on in shock.

Nonetheless, the gang didn’t have to attend lengthy to study the end result. Winger Matt Halischuk performed extra time hero just a few quick minutes in to seal the deal for Canada. With one of many youngest groups at that yr’s event (Tavares and Stamkos had been solely 17), Canada was in a position to pull off one other gold, its fourth in a row.

Canada’s subsequent recreation at this yr’s world juniors is on Thursday, towards Russia at 1 p.m. ET.

