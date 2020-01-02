Looking back on the Maple Leafs’ first half

The Leafs reached the 41-game midway level of their NHL season on Tuesday in Minnesota.

Taking a look at 2019 with some 20/20 imaginative and prescient:

TOP 5 DISAPPOINTMENTS

DROPPING THE MIKE

Not the way in which Brendan Shanahan needed it to finish for the $50-million man, who had the pedigree, the sources and a respectable probability to win a Stanley Cup inside his eight yr contract.

However Babcock’s refusal to bend on issues he may management, akin to lineup selections and participant relations, gave the group president no selection however to money him out barely midway by way of his deal and velocity up Sheldon Keefe’s succession.

BACK IT UP

Nonetheless a difficulty, except Frederik Andersen can play 80 video games into June or Michael Hutchinson builds on his modest two wins to finish December and proves critics fallacious. Basic supervisor Kyle Dubas has come to study the laborious means from the beginning of final season about this key place, ‘if ain’t broke, don’t repair it’.

SQUARE PEGS AND ROUND HOLES

October for the Leafs was similar to the Yonge-Bloor subway taking place at rush hour. Plenty of confused individuals attempting to navigate round unfamiliar stations. Newcomers Alexander Kerfoot, Cody Ceci, Jason Spezza and two assistant coaches have been looking for their place on a group with a few individuals out of place due to accidents. Kasperi Kapanen remains to be looking for a match.

POWER PLAGUED

Toronto’s energy play lastly gained momentum final month, then grew to become a snowball down a mountain. Earlier than that, it had melted earlier than Babcock’s eyes. Regardless of the a lot talked about tinkering that he and assistant Paul McFarland applied, such because the switching of board males Marner and Matthews and so on. the Leafs have been within the backside third of the league for a spell. Keefe lets the celebrities go extra on intuition and gave Barrie extra duty. The penalty kill had its points too, however Zach Hyman’s return helped.

HOME ALONE

The Leafs had fewer residence video games than many groups within the first half and appeared bizarre in loads of them. After beating his ex-assistant D.J. Smith and the Senators on opening night time, Babcock was beneath .500 and, fittingly, his final SBA loss was to Boston. Getting followers extra engaged on Bay St. has lengthy been a problem for Shanahan and MLSE, notably in gentle of the electrical environment across the Raptors. January, with six of seven at residence starting later this week, can be one other probability to get it proper.



Newcomers Pierre Engvall (left) and Jason Spezza (19) have performed key roles for the Leafs within the first half. (Picture by Derek Leung/Getty Pictures)

TOP 5 SURPRISES

HOLL-ER IF YOU NEED HELP

Although Babcock caught flak for not taking part in defenceman Justin Holl extra final yr, neither did he need him misplaced on waivers and now individuals see why.

Bringing numerous strengths to the desk — he’s defensively sound, a puck-mover and bodily with an offensive contact — Holl’s promotion partially mitigated the losses of Ron Hainsey, Nikita Zaitsev and Jake Gardiner. Till Jake Muzzin’s harm, he was half an efficient shutdown pair and signed a three-year contract extension this week.

THE YOUNG SHELDONS

Of the 12 Leafs on the roster whom Keefe coached on the Marlies, six are 25 and below and none have appeared like they’re in over their heads. Ahead Pierre Engvall, for instance, is the sort of participant the Leafs by no means appeared to have able to plug proper in from the farm, at the very least in comparison with others drafted a lot increased. Keefe’s youngest Calder Cup winners from 2018 — Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Travis Dermott, Andreas Johnsson, Dmytro Timashov and Trevor Moore — have all proved helpful.

SOUPER-STAR

Ilya Mikheyev, earlier than final week’s devastating artery/tendon harm, wowed the Leafs along with his breakaway velocity for an enormous man, in addition to his puck sense. His little trick of dumping the puck off the facet or finish boards and beating the defender to it’s a crowd-pleaser, as is his endearing persona as a soup-slurping newcomer to Canada. Bolt down that borscht, child, and are available again within the spring.

SPEZ DISPENSER

Jason Spezza’s future with the Leafs appeared grim below Babcock as he grew to become an unwitting image of an influence wrestle between the coach and Dubas. Spezza was able to take a restricted position for the possibility to play at the very least yet one more season at residence, however Keefe has discovered himself leaning extra on the 36-year-old, notably as a dressing room buffer and village elder after the departure of Hainsey and Patrick Marleau.

WHO’D HAVE THOUGHT …

The Leafs would begin the schedule in such dreary vogue, simply six wins in October and solely plus-2 in aim differential, then have Keefe attain probably the most wins by an in-season Toronto alternative coach since 1931-32 and lead the NHL in aim differential since he took over … That Andersen’s deliberate load administration would nonetheless see him play 32 of 41 matches, however carry out nicely sufficient to make the all-star sport … The Leafs have been 10-5 towards the Western Convention heading into Winnipeg, permitting them to make up misplaced floor from the autumn in their very own lodge.

TOP 5 SECOND-HALF STORYLINES

TICK TOCK TRADE TALK

Feb. 24 is the NHL commerce deadline and with the Leafs’ improved play placing them again within the purchaser’s market, there’ll be sufficient sizzling air on deal hypothesis to drift a zeppelin. So as, Dubas will search for a backup goaltender if Hutchinson can’t spell off Andersen, assistance on defence and, regardless of their accent on talent, some playoff chunk up entrance if the Leafs hope to get previous the primary spherical. Some names will shake free as different golf equipment fall from competition. Final yr, Dubas beat the frenzy by buying Muzzin.

TIP OF THE CAP

In fact, any strikes concerning the above hinge on staying below the cap which in Toronto’s case was squeezed by the costly signings of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares. Letting an enormous wage go — Kapanen’s $three.2 million AAV will get talked about probably the most — is critical to make any vital buy. Or possibly the Leafs will preserve utilizing their minimum-wage Marlies and provides up-and-comers akin to Jeremy Bracco a glance.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Moore has the unpredictable concussion signs, the feisty Johnsson is anticipated again this month from his leg harm, Muzzin is week-to-week with a damaged foot and Mikheyev is out till playoff time if he comes again in any respect. And that’s with out the inevitability of 1 or two extra getting harm earlier than Recreation 82 on April four towards the Habs.

HOLDING SERVE

The Leafs can be attempting to hold on to their present perch of second place within the Atlantic which might translate to their first residence ice benefit in a playoff collection since their most up-to-date post-season collection victory, the 2004 opening spherical towards Ottawa. That cheering you hear is from the MLSE bean counters.

KEEP AN EYE ON …

A 50-goal chase by Matthews, which might additionally carry him to the highest 25 scorers in franchise historical past … The opportunity of three consecutive 100-point seasons, by no means completed in franchise historical past … Andersen passing each Mike Palmateer and Curtis Joseph in wins … The progress of first-round picks Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Marlies’ blue line and Peterborough Petes junior stars Nick Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev.

