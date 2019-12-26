Looking back on year of weird 2019 crime

Crime, alas, is nothing uncommon.

However some tales are downright bizarre, or a minimum of unusual, like a condom thief who left behind his traceable cellular phone, thieves making an attempt to spend wads of outdated banknotes, and an accused robber whose title and tackle was on his holdup be aware.

These are only a few of the odd incidents that put police on the path of miscreants from right here and afar in 2019.



Stolen bundle of 1980’s $2 payments

Courtesy Codiac, N.B. RCMP)

BANKNOTE HEIST — IN $1, $2 BILLS

Burglars who stole bales of outdated banknotes from a Moncton, N.B. collectibles retailer had a short-lived spending spree.

Most have been retired however nonetheless legitimate Canadian $1 and $2 payments, however an RCMP alert after officers responded to a pre-dawn alarm on Jan. 26 tipped off native shopkeepers to look at for them.

A couple of of the rarely-seen notes have been reportedly used to make purchases, however “there’s been no progress” in recovering the haul value $30,000, an worker informed me in mid-December.

CAR BUYER DIDN’T MAKE GOOD MONEY

A 20-year-old wannabe automobile purchaser received a free trip — in a police automobile — after making an attempt to purchase a 2013 Audi with $22,000 Cdn. value of home-made bogus foreign money.

Staff in a Kaiserslautern, Germany, weren’t fooled when the unnamed lady introduced them with crude 50-and 100-euro notes in July, investigators stated. Earlier than calling police, an worker informed Neue Oz, “I just asked her incredulously if she wanted to play Monopoly.”

Investigators have been quoted saying she confronted as much as a yr in jail for making spurious money on her condo’s ink-jet printer.

CONDOM THIEF’S PHONE A BIG CLUE

Port Charlotte, Florida police had no hassle figuring out a person looked for stealing condoms and lubricants from a Walmart in October.

Along with tracing the suspect’s deserted cellular phone, deputies matched his photograph on the shop’s safety system with the prison report of a convicted thief.

STOLEN CREDIT CARD USER WORE NAMETAG

A California man looked for utilizing credit playing cards stolen from a senior in July was simply recognized by the title tag on his mechanic’s uniform.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Workplace credited the general public with serving to them determine a suspect simply 20 minutes after surveillance footage of the elder’s theft in Sacramento was posted on social media.

PORCH PIRATE DROPS PANTS

A Colorado Springs, Colorado home-owner received the final snigger after a thief stole a bundle from his doorstep in mid-December.

The offender’s trousers fell down through the ripoff earlier than he fled on a bike — all filmed on a surveillance system the proprietor shared with native postal employees, hoping somebody may acknowledge the “porch pirate.”

BANK ROBBER’S NAME ON HOLDUP NOTE

The FBI stated it simply received key clues after a person held up a Cleveland financial institution in July.

Acknowledged as a frequent buyer, he was filmed presenting a be aware that introduced: “This is a robbery. Don’t get nobody hurt.”

A Particular Agent informed reporters the demand was on the again of an Ohio Bureau of Motor Automobiles type bearing the 54-year-old’s identification and tackle.

After handing over $206 U.S., the teller addressed him by title, then alerted authorities.

He was arrested three days later.



A person robbing a Postal Financial institution department in Beersheba, Israel, in Might, 2019, wielding an avocado he claimed was a grenade.

Courtesy Israel police

BANK ROBBER’S AVOCADO ‘GRENADE’ NOT LOADED

An Israeli man accused of robbing two banks of about $11,200 whereas waving a deadly-looking avocado, was arrested three weeks later.

Charged with aggravated theft, the disguised 47-year-old — a beforehand jailed robber — threatened in mid-Might to blow up his black-painted pretend grenade if a teller hesitated, in keeping with The Instances of Israel.

An analogous menace was reportedly made at one other financial institution 5 days later.

Investigators stated they tracked the suspect by way of his cellphone and unspecified leads.



Accused Colombian drug mule arrested at Barcelona, Spain airport in Spain after authorities observed his outsized toupee, which hid a packet of cocaine value $44,000

Spanish nationwide police/Twitter

DRUG MULE’S HAIR-RAISING ARREST

Police in drug smuggling-plagued Spain received a tip of the hat from bosses after turning into suspicious of a newly-arrived Colombian’s bulging wig at Barcelona airport.

After asking the nervous passenger to take away his wig, officers reported discovering 503 grams of cocaine value $44,000 glued to his head, then arrested him.



Arnold Teeter, 49, pleaded responsible to tossing iguana at an Ohio restaurant supervisor and was jailed, placed on probation and ordered to pay $254.45 U.S. for the injured reptile’s care

Courtesy Painesville, Ohio Police Division)

ASSAULT WITH IGUANA

A Painesville, Ohio patron pleaded responsible to animal cruelty and resisting arrest 4 months after throwing an iguana at a Perkins Restaurant supervisor who tried to speak with him.

Arnold Teeter, 49, was sentenced to 2 years of probation and ordered to pay a humane society $254 U.S. for tending to the younger feminine lizard, whose leg was damaged when tossed final April.

She was reunited along with her house owners, who reported their pet had wandered away from their residence.

INSUBORDINATE CLAUS PHOTO SCORNED

An Orange County, California police division’s posting of a photograph exhibiting a sleeping Santa Claus accused of being drunk and stealing his go well with from a church in October was accused of insensitivity.

Some viewers expressed amusement and help. Others known as the Brea Police Division to complain about him being publicly shamed.