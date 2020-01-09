Looking For Delhi Top Cop’s Successor, Centre Tells Poll Body: Sources

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik retires on January 31

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Residence Affairs has knowledgeable the Election Fee (EC) that it’s in search of the successor of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik who retires on January 31, sources have mentioned.

HEARALPUBLICIST has learnt that the house ministry had knowledgeable the ballot physique earlier than dates for meeting elections for the nationwide capital have been introduced on Monday and the Mannequin Code of Conduct got here into power.

“The government decided to inform the Election Commission of its decision as it was aware that the Delhi Assembly polls could be announced soon and the model code would come into place,” a senior official mentioned. Delhi votes on February eight and outcomes can be introduced on February 11.

The federal government was not eager on giving extension to Amulya Patnaik, the official added.

Within the final two months, Delhi Police has been beneath plenty of flak from the house ministry over the legislation and order scenario within the metropolis.

Mr Patnaik was summoned by ministry when protests broke out in several elements of the town after December 15 clampdown on the Jamia Millia College. “The leadership crisis was also evident from the way police tackled lawyers tussle issue,” explains a senior official.

In the meantime, the MHA is now eager to nominate a brand new chief who can bond with the power and in addition has plenty of expertise on floor in dealing with legislation and order.

Whereas few officers in Union Terrirory cadre are in race, probabilities of an outsider getting appointed as Amulya Patnaik’s successor can’t be dominated out. Former CBI Particular Director Rakesh Asthana and Puducherry high cop Balaji Srivastava are amongst high contenders for the publish.

The Delhi high cop publish has all the time remained with Assam Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre barring as soon as in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee authorities appointed an outsider – UP cadre’s Ajay Raj Sharma – to guide the power.